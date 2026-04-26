Olympic Gold Medalist Hints at Return to Gymnastics World After Coaching Stint

Months after Jade Carey fell on her final tumbling pass, took multiple steps out of bounds, and failed to qualify for the floor exercise final at the Paris Olympics, she returned to Oregon State as a student assistant coach. Now, nearly a year later, that chapter is beginning to shift as she realises that her story on the mats is not over yet.

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In a recent Instagram post, Carey offered a glimpse into where she stands now. The video begins with her sitting on a couch, reading aloud while writing in a diary. “Gymnastics has always been at the center of my life, and I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting,” she says.

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Jade Carey goes on to talk about what the sport has given her, but adds something important towards the end. “With that being said, I still have more to give, and I’m not done yet,” she said as the video faded and the words “SEE YOU SOON” appeared on screen.

The caption was simple: “taking the journey one year at a time.” While this is not a direct confirmation, it strongly hints at a possible return. But when?

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Jade Carey might return at the Xfinity U.S. Championships set for August in Phoenix, which is taking place in her hometown. But for her to perform back to the elite level won’t be easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Carey (@jadecarey) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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Carey last competed at the April 2025 NCAA Championships, where she placed fourth in the all-around. Following that, she remained with the program as a student assistant coach, working alongside her father, Brian Carey. Looking back on that transition, she shared, “I was always a natural helper in the gym anyway, just with corrections and skill and mentally so it almost feels a little natural to me to still do that just on a little more elevated level.”

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“I was always a natural helper in the gym anyway, just with corrections and skill and mentally so it almost feels a little natural to me to still do that just on a little more elevated level,” she said.

At the same time, she has been focused on completing her bachelor’s degree in digital communication arts and is set to deliver the commencement address on June 13. While Carey is now hinting at a return to elite gymnastics, her 2024 Summer Olympics teammates are still in very different places, with none of them confirming a comeback yet.

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What about Jade Carey’s Paris teammates?

Take Simone Biles. Since Paris, she hasn’t competed in elite events, but she hasn’t retired either. Instead, she has stepped back and focused on her personal life, spending time with her husband, Jonathan Owens, attending his NFL games with the Chicago Bears, and even taking a delayed honeymoon in South Africa. Still, she hasn’t closed the door.

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Imago April 17, 2025, Fort Worth, US: JADE CAREY from Oregon State in action during the semifinals held at the DickieÃ s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Fort Worth US – ZUMAs146 20250417_fap_s146_364 Copyright: xAmyxSandersonx

Speaking recently at the Laureus World Sports Awards, she admitted about the LA28 Olympics, “Obviously, home country’s hosting it, so it’s going to be exciting…“I’m excited to see the Opening Ceremony, the Closing Ceremony, just seeing the atmosphere change.”

Then there’s Sunisa Lee, whose path has been more cautious. She has not taken part in any event since her Paris performance and has pulled back from the sport, mainly due to her health, as she was diagnosed with incurable kidney disease. She hasn’t ruled out a comeback, but has indicated she would like to return in 2028. For the time being, she is taking it slow. She wants to “see where I’m at and how my body feels” and not make a hasty decision.

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The same can be said of Jordan Chiles. Unlike her peers, she has continued competing in NCAA gymnastics with UCLA, finishing the 2026 season and her NCAA career at the NCAA Championships. But her elite future is up for debate. She has revealed her mind is still on the Los Angeles Olympics, saying, “It’s not out of my mind. It’s still there. But I’m taking in this moment as best as I can.”

Put together, the picture is clear. While Jade Carey is beginning to lean toward a return, her Paris teammates are still pausing, reflecting, and taking their time.