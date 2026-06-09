Olympic Gymnasts Gives Update on Burned Down Training Facility After Community Support

A month on from the fire, Lynx Gymnastics is still standing; just not in the way it used to. The community has rallied, donations continue to flood in, and the Gadirova twins keep pushing. But when Jessica and Jennifer gave their latest update, the picture was as much about what hasn’t happened as what has. The gym may still be rebuilding, but the community support they’ve received has helped ease the burden.

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In their latest update on Instagram, the Olympic bronze medal-winning twins revealed just how much support they’ve received. From equipment to training space, gyms all across the city and even the state have opened their arms to welcome members of Lynx Gymnastics.

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“Each week looks very different, which has been hard to adapt to, but we have been so lucky with the amount of support so many people have given,” the twins said on Instagram. “From gymnastics clubs, who have generously offered their facilities for us to continue our training, to companies who have kindly helped to replace equipment that got destroyed, and being able to share our story through interviews and social media.”

For the unversed, the Lynx Gymnastics club caught fire on May 7 earlier this year. Its cause was unknown, but Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent seven crews to help battle the flames. While they managed to bring the blaze under control and eventually extinguish it, it was too late. The gymnastics club and the equipment inside were destroyed, with the ceiling falling apart.

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It left the entire community reeling, as the club, founded in 1986, had become a core part of it. It saw the Olympian twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova use their social media reach to ask for support, and the community responded.

This reflected on their GoFundMe page, which has nearly reached its £45k target, with a current total of just over £40k. Not only that, but the gym’s owners will host their first fundraiser soon. That will be in the city, with tables available for purchase alongside tickets for entertainment, and more. The gym’s owners and organisers will host it, with all proceeds going towards rebuilding Lynx Gymnastics.

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This comes after Quatro Gymnastics launched a one-of-a-kind product, which further helped ease the burden on the owners. The company announced, in May, that the profits from the sale of the product will go towards Lynx to help them rebuild. Meanwhile, in another video, the Gadirova twins unboxed several goodies and gifts from various gymnastic companies from across the country.

From Gymnastics Planet to First Aid 4 Sport UK and British Gymnastics, support has poured in as the community helps the gymnasts replace what they lost. However, not everything has gone according to plan. According to their latest update, the facility in Aylesbury is still under construction. That’s even if it’s been a month since the fire.

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That has hurt the gymnasts, as while many gyms have opened their arms, for most of them, their base is Lynx Gymnastics. It has forced them to travel well out of their way, with some gymnasts undertaking a four-plus-hour journey daily. That is not sustainable for them in the long term, although the Gadirova twins revealed they will not stop fighting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica & Jennifer Gadirova (@gadirova_twins) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Unfortunately, at this moment in time, there’s been no progress with the building. However, we are going to keep fighting for this club and its future. Every donation, share, and message of support continues to make a difference, so thank you for standing with LYNX,” the post added.

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Yet for all the disruption, the gymnasts themselves have refused to let the fire define their season. In fact, while Lynx continues to fight for its future off the floor, its athletes recently delivered a reminder of what the club can produce.

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Lynx gymnasts thrive at the 2026 EXCEL 2 National Finals

For many gymnasts, Lynx Gymnastics Club wasn’t just a place to train; it was their second home. That’s something both Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova attested to, as did Commonwealth medallist Ondine Achampong. However, for many of the younger gymnasts, outside the more familiar names, it represented a change of pace.

That’s because, while Wantage Gymnastics and others did take in many of Lynx’s athletes, some were left stranded. So much so, that one gymnast even revealed that the situation hurt her as she had a “national final in a few days. I need to have, like, a stable place to be able to train.” Now, though, things have clearly changed, as despite the disruption, the Lynx gymnasts thrived at a recent meet.

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During the 2026 EXCEL 2 National finals, several members of Lynx Gymnastics competed. There, Lucy Roberts-Day ended the day as the Excel 2 all-around British champion. She also earned first place on the beam and third on the vault. She wasn’t the only one to do well. Sienna finished fourth, Evie came third on the bars, while all three placed in the top ten.

Furthermore, Tiana finished second in the all-around while Sienna and Evie came fourth and tenth. That, more than anything, marked a remarkable achievement for the club given their situation. This comes despite the Gadirova twins’ concerns about the gymnasts’ futures.

“We’ve got competitions coming up, and we have to be able to keep training, so having the support really means the world to us,” Gadirova said as per the BBC.

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“There are points where we are scared for the future, and how long it’s going to take. We know that the gym is going to be rebuilt, but it’s how long it would take and how it would affect everyone’s careers in gymnastics.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the future of their facility, the performances at the EXCEL 2 National Finals showed that Lynx Gymnastics hasn’t lost its talent. Only time will tell how the gymnasts will perform once the facility returns to its best.