Olympic Twins Still Raising Money After Horrifying Gym Fire

Olympic bronze-medalist twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova helplessly watched as the Lynx Gymnastics Club, their ‘second home,’ was engulfed by flames. The flames forced the gymnasts to adapt to survive and keep competing. The twins, however, appealed to the global gymnastic community and started a fundraiser, and within a fortnight, they are close to their intended target.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At 09:00 BST on May 7, the gymnastic club erupted in flames. Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent nine crews to bring the situation under control. Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service group commander, Dave Tubbs, said, “It’s been a significant fire with significant damage,” adding that the fire was out by late morning and crews had been scaled back. But the damage was done by then.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aylesbury facility was partly destroyed. With their gym gone, the twins and others faced an immediate crisis. The twins led the rebuild by appealing to the community on Instagram and arranging a fundraiser.

The Gadirovas set up a GoFundMe page asking for £35,000 to rebuild Lynx. Two weeks after it began and at the time of writing, they are already 81% of the way towards their goal, collecting over £28,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The support arrived from several gymnastics clubs, such as the Horsham Gymnastics Centre, City of Lancaster Gymnastics Centre, and Portsmouth Gymnastics Club. The funds will go towards covering the costs of temporary training facilities and supporting the relocated athletes, among other uses.

After the Gadirovas’ Instagram plea, Wantage Gymnastics took in many Lynx athletes, offering them a place to train until they rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that hasn’t been the case for everyone. In an interview conducted by the Gadirova twins, one gymnast even told them, “It’s really upsetting, because I have a national final in a few days. I need to have, like, a stable place to be able to train.”

She’s not the only one, as several others attested to the struggles they’ve been having since the facility burned down. For many, it was the community and the coaches; for some, it was the consistency of going to the same club.

ADVERTISEMENT

One gymnast attested to that, saying, “We have to get used to new ones, like, every time we come to a different place.” Unfortunately, while Wantage has taken a few students, the other gymnasts have been forced to rotate around different gyms. Some have turned to ballet and other forms to keep fit, while one gymnast revealed that she’s been going “to a weights gym”.

Those training at Wantage, however, have had to travel well out of their way to keep doing the sport they love. Yet despite all the hardships, the support from the community has been incredible, personified by the GoFundMe page.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica & Jennifer Gadirova (@gadirova_twins) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It only showcases the support Lynx has gotten, and several gymnasts attested to that. One even said, “It’s been very helpful because there are people, like, behind us, willing to help.” Despite the funds and support, Jessica Gadirova admitted she’s worried. The Olympic bronze medalist is concerned about the rebuild time and how that could affect careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 1986, the center’s members range from pre-schoolers and school-aged children to competitive gymnasts. The site has also been used by world, European, and Commonwealth medallist Ondine Achampong. Even after two weeks of the incident, no reason was confirmed, but official reports state that it might have been accidental. Notably, this incident follows the fire accident at Havering Gymnastics Centre in Bower Park, London, on April 25.

However, for the twins, it marked a tragedy. “We’ve got competitions coming up, and we have to be able to keep training, so having the support really means the world to us,” Gadirova said as per the BBC.

“There are points where we are scared for the future, and how long it’s going to take. We know that the gym is going to be rebuilt, but it’s how long it would take and how it would affect everyone’s careers in gymnastics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The GoFundMe page tells only part of the story, though. Others have taken it upon themselves to go further, Quatro Gymnastics among those stepping up with their own fundraising efforts.

Quatro Gymnastics sets up a fundraiser to help the Lynx Gymnastics club

Since the fire in early May, Lynx Gymnastics Club and its superstar gymnasts have done their best to raise funds to help rebuild the gym. The GoFundMe page is thriving; gymnasts have found new places to train and can keep competing. However, the situation changed when the club released a statement stating that most of their items “are unsalvageable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That includes the apparatus, the flooring, and even the walls, forcing a larger rebuild. Yet, the gym’s owners and those in charge already have a plan in place to deal with the situation. But Quatro Gymnastics has made their lives even easier. The gymnastics apparel company has created a one-of-a-kind product whose profits go to Lynx to help them rebuild.

“The gymnastics community always comes together 💙,” reads the statement. “Following the devastating fire at Lynx Gymnastics Aylesbury, we’ve created this limited edition fundraiser keyring to help support the club as they rebuild. 100% of profits will go directly towards supporting Lynx and their athletes during this incredibly difficult time.”

“This is a pre-order item, with shipping from 15th June. Thank you for helping us support such a special club and showing the strength of our amazing gymnastics community ✨”

The gymnastics community hasn’t just rallied; it has refused to let Lynx disappear. One keyring, one donation, one borrowed gym at a time. Only time will tell, however, just how well Lynx Gymnastics Club returns.