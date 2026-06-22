Rebecca Andrade Wins Her First Podium Years After Paris Olympics Run

After winning four Olympic medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Rebecca Andrade contemplated retirement But instead of stepping away for good, she took a long break of around 18 months. That pause, she later said, gave her a new sense of motivation, saying, “I can show more of what I am capable of doing, and I feel more motivated to go forward.” That feeling was clear in her comeback, as in her first international appearance in Rio de Janeiro (almost two years after Paris), in the same arena where she made her senior international debut in 2016, she delivered a strong performance to defend her title.

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On June 21, Andrade competed at the 2026 Pan American Gymnastics Championships, focusing only on vault. Her first vault came clean, a Yurchenko double full that landed with a small step back, enough for 14.433. In her second attempt, she had a little more fight in it, a slight break on the block, and a step out on landing, but still strong enough at 13.700. It added up to a winning average of 14.266 and another gold medal.

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It was not a lonely fight. Canada’s Lia-Monica Fontaine stayed close the whole way with 14.249, and American Claire Pease followed behind with 13.916. But this level of close margins was almost expected from her after her previous game.

Andrade also contributed to Brazil’s silver medal in the women’s team event earlier this week. She competed just on the vault apparatus and scored the highest with a Yurchenko double twist for 14.533 that was almost stuck, followed by a Lopez for 14.166.

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USA Today via Reuters Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Rebeca Andrade of Brazil celebrates her silver medal on the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

That vault gold marked her fifth Pan American title and her first on the event, alongside previous wins in the all-around, team, and uneven bars. It also gave Brazil its first gold medal of the championships. Now, her attention might have turned towards the 2026 World Championships in Rotterdam from October 17 to 25, but her long-term goal remains fixed.

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While this win gave her another big moment, she also found herself in the spotlight for a different reason after the competition.

Rebeca Andrade’s Rio comeback win turns into a viral moment beyond gymnastics

Just after the win, Rebeca Andrade shared a few stories from the day that showed a softer side of her celebration. She reshared a post from Lorrane Santos, her close friend, teammate, and fellow Brazilian gymnast. In the photo, both looked happy, and Lorrane’s caption read, “my champion, so happy for your return, I love you, I love you, I love you.” Most of her other stories were focused on the competition and her vault routine, but one moment caught extra attention online.

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Among the posts was a sweet picture of a girl kissing her on the cheek. It was captioned as, “Thank you for supporting me and being here at this important moment in my life! I love you.” That single post quickly spread beyond gymnastics circles and sparked reactions online about the pair possibly being involved romantically. However, nothing about it is confirmed. But the focus didn’t take her attention away from her goals.

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After Paris 2024, her story had come along a very different path. She left those Games with gold in the floor exercise, silver in the individual all-around and vault, and bronze in the team event. This was one of her best but toughest seasons.

Shortly thereafter, Andrade took a break from competition to rest her body, renew her energy and rejuvenate her mind, even missing the 2025 World Championships. “I’m resting. It’s been very important to me,” she told Globo. “It was something I’ve wanted for a long time, but understanding my priorities, I ended up putting it off. But today, it’s been wonderful.”

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That break became a quiet pause in her journey rather than an ending. Now at 27, she is back in competition, rebuilding step by step. LA 2028 sits in the background. “I’m proud of myself for my return, for the way it went. We’ll take it step by step. I think the biggest challenge is confidence; this return was hard-won, very difficult, but it has been rewarding,” she said. And with every return, she is showing everyone that her story in gymnastics is still far from finished.