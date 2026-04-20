Scoring Controversy, Falls, Injury End LSU’s Closest Race to National Championship

Sure, LSU made it to the final, and it was a moment of joy, but the semifinal not going their way made it feel as though fate had already set the program on a particular path. The Tigers walked in as one of the favorites, only to see their rhythm hit by forces beyond their control. From an injury concern to judges’ bias, the Tigers watched as the tiniest margins separated them from history.

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Yet it was an incredible performance from Jay Clark’s team, as they finished with the second-highest team score in program history at an NCAA Championship, recording 198.0750. But that wasn’t enough, as the Oklahoma Sooners won the NCAA Gymnastics Championship with a 198.1625, marking their second consecutive win. It was, however, from beginning to end a contest that was always too close to call.

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The Sooners led the pack throughout the first two rotations, albeit by the slimmest margins, leading LSU 49.600 to 49.5125 after Rotation 1 and 99.0875 to 98.875 after Rotation 2. That was despite big performances from Amari Drayton (9.9375 and 9.8750) and Kaliya Lincoln (9.9375 and 9.8000). Lincoln even had an injury concern before Rotation 1.

“Lot’s of pre-meet conversations going on with Jay Clark and Kaliya Lincoln with what appeared to be her Achilles or ankle,” journalist Michael Cauble wrote on X. “She got re-taped and tested it on beam and it looks like she’s going to give it a go, but something to monitor as she will anchor Floor for LSU to start things off here at the NCAA Gym Championships.”

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Lincoln scored a near-perfect 9.9375, equaled only by Drayton, while Kailin Chio finished just behind with a 9.9000. But Chio more than made up for her “poor” score by registering a perfect 10 on the vault, the first time in LSU history that a gymnast has done that at the NCAA Championship.

It moved the Tigers that much closer to the Sooners, giving them a chance at their second NCAA Championship title, having last lifted the crown in 2024. With the uneven bars up in Rotation 3, LSU took the lead for the first time. The effort included strong routines from Chio (9.9000), Ashley Cowan, and Lexi Zeiss (9.9250).

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LSU finished with a rotation score of 49.6125, the highest a team has ever managed in program history at an NCAA Championship on the bars, and pushed them into the lead. A slim lead, mind you, as the Tigers sat first with a score of 148.6000 while Oklahoma sat just behind with 148.5250. And then tragedy struck yet again, this time twice in Rotation 4.

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First up for them was Kylie Coen, and she put on one heck of a show. However, LSU once again required a judges’ review, as per Cauble, after one judge gave Coen a 9.75 and another a 9.95. That complicated things, although after the review, Coen’s performance was scored at 9.9125. It marked a great start from their leadoff, but then came the moment that gave the Sooners a chance.

Second in the Tigers’ rotation, Lexi Zeiss, added a score of 9.2375, but that was after she fell off the balance beam and had to restart her routine. It meant that the pressure was on the other four gymnasts, who responded superbly. Drayton and Lincoln scored 9.8750 and 9.8735 before McClain and Chio stepped up with scores of 9.9500 and 9.9000, but it wasn’t enough.

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“I don’t know, I’ve been prouder of a team because they’re gutsy,” Clark revealed, as per LSUreville.com. “They fought and fought and fought through injury and all sorts of adversity.”

The Sooners, competing on the floor, scored 49.6375 in their final rotation, beating out the Tigers’ 49.4750. It meant they would pick up their fourth title in five years, with only the LSU Tigers stopping their streak in 2024. And yet, questions were asked of Kailin Chio, although Jay Clark put a stop to that immediately.

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LSU head coach Jay Clark defends Kailin Chio

The LSU sophomore came into the NCAA Championships as the number one-ranked gymnast in the country and the odds-on favorite to win the all-around title. But despite a stunning performance in the semifinals, that title went to Faith Torrez, who just about edged out Chio for the win. Despite that loss, the LSU star picked up where she left off, never scoring below 9.9000 in the final.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Gymnastics 2024: LSU s Gym 101 Open Mike Night DEC 16 December 16, 2024: LSU Head Coach Jay Clark talks to the crowd during LSU s Gym 101 Open Mike Night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Mailhes/Cal Media Baton Rouge La USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241216_zma_c04_049.jpg JonathanxMailhesx csmphotothree333856

That included her 13th perfect score of the season, finishing just one below the all-time NCAA record held by UCLA’s Kyla Ross. It meant that Chio finished her 2026 season with five perfect 10s on vault, five on the beam, and three on the floor, a remarkable record. And yet, questions were raised about whether she could have scored one more, which would have secured the title for the Tigers.

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But head coach Jay Clark immediately shut down those questions, asserting that the sophomore has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of after her performance.

“I mean, we can’t put that on that kid,” Clark said, as per Collegefootballnetwork.news. “She snatches, she’s snatched. I’ve said this before, she’s snatched us out of the fire so many times. It was a team effort, top to bottom.

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“I’ve told you all from the jump, as spectacular as she is, and especially on vault, that streak and all the things, even in the midst of all you talking about it all the time, she’s been able to maintain that yakety yak yak cobble, but even in the midst of all of that, she’s been able to maintain a mindset of excellence, and she’s hard on herself.

“She wants that 10th back, of course, but everybody on the team can find a 10th where they could have done something better. So it’s that kid has nothing to be ashamed of.”

And Clark is right, because Chio’s season was so dominant that, going into her junior year, she sits within reach of Haleigh Bryant’s program record of 18 career perfect 10 scores. It means that she has her junior and senior seasons to break it, giving her plenty of chances to make history, even if this final may play on her mind.

That’s exactly what Clark is counting on next season. They’ve done it before, which means Clark knows better than anyone that the gap between dominance and defeat in NCAA gymnastics is razor thin, and next season may come down to even smaller margins than the ones LSU couldn’t quite control in this final.