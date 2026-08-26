Simone Biles Addresses Custom Jonathan Owens Jacket After Colts’ $1.2M Signing

Simone Biles’ obsession with custom made game day looks for Jonathan Owens can go a long way. During his years with the Chicago Bears, Biles frequently showed up in personalized pieces, like a custom varsity jacket that read “OWENS”. In 2025, she followed suit, braving the cold in Chicago, where she wore Owens’ No. 36 on a custom blue fur coat. But now that Owens has moved to the Indianapolis Colts, Biles appeared at his second preseason game without the custom jacket. This time, however, she revealed the reason behind the surprising change.

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On August 22, Biles arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Colts’ second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. She went for an all-black look built around a cropped Colts tank top, which she paired with oversized black cargo-style pants and a quilted Chanel bag. One detail still kept Owens close to her game-day look. Biles wore a necklace featuring “Owens”, giving a subtle nod to her husband even though she did not arrive in one of the large custom jackets or coats she has worn at his games in previous seasons.

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Now, on August 25, Biles gave fans a closer look at her preparations in a get-ready-with-me video. While showing off her jewelry, including her watch, wedding ring, custom pinky ring, J.O. ring, Aura stack and diamond huggies, she addressed the missing custom piece. “Sorry to disappoint, I didn’t get anything custom-made for this game because Jonathan was still deciding between numbers,” Biles said.

Owens had signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 17, 2026. He agreed to a one-year contract worth $1,402,500, including a $187,500 signing bonus and a $1.215 million base salary. But by the time Biles recorded her video, however, the jersey number debate was over.

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“It is official, he will be wearing number 38 this season.” That decision helps explain why Biles skipped another personalized jacket for the Falcons game. Owens was still choosing between numbers when she was putting together her game-day look, leaving her without a finalized number to feature on a new custom piece. That tradition has become a familiar part of Biles’ support for Owens.

Her 2024 Bears varsity jacket, for example, prominently displayed his name and No. 36, while her later game-day looks continued to feature his number and images. This time, though, Biles kept things much simpler. She even joked about not bringing a jacket of her own because she hoped she would not get cold. “Hopefully I’m not cold either because I’m not bringing a jacket,” she said.

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Interestingly, Biles’ custom game-day outfits have not always been met with praise.

Simone Biles faces fan backlash over Owens-inspired Packers jacket

The Olympic champion previously attended a Chicago Bears preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 17, 2024, wearing a highly controversial custom jacket. The garment was completely covered with photos of Owens from his previous stint with the Green Bay Packers. Owens had already signed with Chicago, immediately enraging the local fanbase who despised seeing rival branding inside their home stadium. That wardrobe choice sparked an intense wave of online criticism from the notoriously hostile football community.

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Chicago fans aggressively labeled her choice a massive football fashion mistake, citing the historic, bitter rivalry between the Packers and Bears. One vocal critic described the outfit as “ridiculously unaware,” while another blunt reaction stated, “With all due respect, Simone Biles gotta throw that jacket in the trash ASAP.” The intense criticism focused entirely on the rival team’s logo rather than her overarching desire to support her husband’s career. She quickly adapted her wardrobe to appease the local fanbase following the massive public outcry.

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Biles fully embraced Bears-themed custom pieces shortly after the incident, debuting a black-and-orange varsity jacket featuring his name and No. 36 in November 2024. She will now have the opportunity to completely refresh her custom wardrobe with Indianapolis Colts branding and his newly minted No. 38. Fans will eagerly await her next personalized fashion statement when the 2026 NFL regular season officially kicks off this September.