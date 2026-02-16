Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Face Shocking Act During Milan Olympics Visit

February 14, 2026, Rho, Lombardy, Italy: US legendary gymnast SIMONE BILES and her husband JONATHAN OWENS walk towards the Milano Speed skating, Eisschnelllauf arena to attend the Men s 500m of the Speed Skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Rho Italy – ZUMAc179 20260214_oly_c179_002 Copyright: xMickaelxChavetx

It’s been almost two years since Simone Biles stepped away from sports, and since then, it seems like she’s been putting a lot more into her relationship with Jonathan Owens. From rooting for him at NFL games to soaking up a honeymoon escape to visiting new sports venues together, it’s clear she’s trying to really be in his orbit. Recently, the pair caught a game to spend some quality time together, but what should have been a laid-back date night turned into a shocking surprise.

“Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan. Out of force of habit, I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately… but still crazy,” Owens shared about the experience on X. He added, “Not fast at all, bro. His arms were moving faster than his legs, lol. Should’ve seen his face once he realized I turned around and he couldn’t grab it.”

Even before this scare, the trip had already started with a few hiccups. On Friday, Simone Biles posted an Instagram Story from an airport bar in Germany with the caption, “Stuck in Germany,” as she and Owens waited through travel delays on their way to Italy. And yet, nothing could dampen the excitement of being at the Olympics in Milan.

Once in Milan, the couple was spotted cheering for athletes at the men’s single figure skating event on February 13. Wearing an ivory jacket and white jeans and with a pair of matching stiletto boots, Biles was seated next to Owens, Chicago Bear safety, in the stands when they took in the performances by U.S. skaters Ilia Malinin and Andrew Torgashev. She also took a selfie with the Georgian athlete Nika Egadze, expressing her excitement to compete.

Although she has 11 Olympic medals, Simone Biles said she could never come close to the skill of the skaters. Addressing the crowd, she said, “I can skate, but I cannot do anything that these athletes can do out there tonight. I give them all the props. I’m rooting for them. I’m praying for them. I’m just super excited to watch today.”

Through travel delays and unexpected surprises, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens continue to enjoy their time together. Yet for fans, one question remains: when will Simone Biles return to competition, and will she be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

Simone Biles faces an uncertain return

After her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won three gold medals and one silver, Simone Biles contributed to Team USA’s strong showing. Soon after, she stepped back from daily training, choosing to focus on her body, mind, and personal life. Reflecting on this break, she said it was “time to rest your body.”

Since then, Simone has shared that she is embracing life outside competitive gymnastics, spending quality time with loved ones, and exploring new interests. In her own words, she said she is “really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband, go support him at his games, and live my life as a woman.”

At the same time, Simone Biles reflected on the physical toll of the Paris Games, revealing that after the Games, she became sick and felt her body struggling. “My body literally collapsed” during recovery, she admitted. Regarding 2028, Simone said she hopes to be part of the Games, but whether that will be as a competitor or as a spectator remains uncertain. “Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that,” she said, noting how far away the event feels.

So, for LA 28, Simone has been candid about being unsure. Any comeback, she said, would have to feel right and truly exciting rather than being driven by past success. “For me to come back, it would really have to excite me,” she explained.

Since stepping back from elite competition, Simone Biles has stayed active in different ways. She has taken up ice skating and horseback riding lessons, enjoying physical activities that are fun and less demanding than the grueling routines of elite gymnastics.