Simone Biles Bids Goodbye to Husband Jonathan Owens Ahead of NFL Year 9

Six weeks ago, Simone Biles revealed she had been hospitalized after what she described as an “almost dying” health scare. At the time, Jonathan Owens was away training with the Indianapolis Colts. Days after the couple reunited, Biles underwent an undisclosed medical procedure on July 22 with the Colts safety beside her. Now, with Owens back in Indianapolis as training camp gets underway, Biles took a moment to send her husband off with a sweet goodbye on social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Biles posted an Instagram Story on July 29 with Owens in what looks like the Colts’ training camp, with the parking lot in the background. She captioned it, “💕💕 year 9.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The caption honored Owens starting his ninth NFL season. The veteran defensive back has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and now the Indianapolis Colts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Throughout that journey, Biles has been one of his biggest supporters.

The couple met through the Raya app in 2020 and have been supporting each other’s careers. Biles was a regular at Soldier Field during Owens’ tenure with the Chicago Bears in 2024 while Owens received permission from the team to leave training camp and cheer her on at the Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biles also shared another photo from the day that captured a quiet goodbye. Owens stood beside his suitcase in the parking lot; he looked ready to report for another demanding NFL season. Adding a lighthearted touch, Biles captioned the post, “first day of school type s–t.”

Owens’ comeback has been a positive one thus far for Indianapolis. On the first day of the Colts’ training camp, Owens broke up Anthony Richardson’s first pass in camp during 11-on-11 situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Jonathan Owens is back to his football duties, when will Simone Biles get back to her gymnastics commitments?

Will Simone Biles return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

Simone Biles hasn’t competed since the Paris Olympics, when she took home three gold medals. Instead, she has spent the past two NFL seasons supporting Owens from the sidelines, regularly attending his games with the Chicago Bears. With the LA28 Olympics now less than two years away, several of Biles’ Paris teammates, including Jade Carey and Suni Lee, have already returned to competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biles, however, has taken a different path. She has not announced her retirement, but she has also stopped short of committing to another Olympic campaign. “Never say never. The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know,” Biles said when asked about competing in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also stressed that the decision is about much more than whether she is physically capable of returning. “I’m trying to enjoy life, travel, spend time with my husband, and really live as a woman,” she explained. “To return, it would have to be something that genuinely excites me.”

Biles has admitted that the Paris Olympics took a heavy toll on her body. She collapsed after returning to the Olympic Village and was sick for several days afterward. The mental side of the sport will also be a deciding factor. “Mental is a huge thing… the road’s not easy,” Biles said, adding that therapy continues to play an important role in her life after the challenges she faced around the Tokyo Olympics. For now, there is no timeline for her return.