Simone Biles Busy With Jonathan Owens as Gymnastics Hero Fills in For Country at Milano Olympics

The last time Simone Biles wowed the world was 556 days ago at the Paris Olympics. Since then, fans have been counting the days for her return. But Biles is happily taking her time, soaking up life with her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens. Meanwhile, her biggest rival isn’t wasting a second in stealing the spotlight where it counts – the Winter Olympics!

After winning six Olympic medals, Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade was recently named one of ten internationally recognized figures selected by the IOC and the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 to participate in the Opening Ceremony. The event takes place on February 6 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy.

“It is an enormous honor and pride to receive this invitation from the IOC to be part of the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Games. It is a privilege to participate in this event, to be alongside athletes from all over the world, to carry the Olympic Flag, to represent Brazil once again in such a special moment for all athletes and sports lovers,” said Rebeca.

Rebeca is no stranger to the Olympic flag duties.

She was the flag bearer of Brazil during the closing of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. However, now she has a bigger role.

She will not be representing only her country but the whole spirit of the Games.

“This will be a very different experience for me,” Rebeca added. “I never thought that, even for a few days, I could be seeing an edition of the Winter Olympic Games up close. I am very happy and honored by the opportunity.”

But Simone Biles, despite her 41 major international medals, hasn’t had the same kind of global ceremonial spotlight as Andrade.

Sure, Biles was chosen as the flag bearer for the United States at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics and even participated in the flag hand-off segment at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony. But unlike Rebeca, Biles’ role was tied to her national team, not the broader international Olympic flag.

Joining Rebeca in Milan will be Tadatoshi Akiba, Maryam Bukar Hassan, Nicolo Govoni, Filippo Grandi, Eliud Kipchoge, Cindy Ngamba, and Pita Taufatofua, while Franco Nones and Martina Valcepina will participate in Cortina. Interestingly, no American athletes are part of this group, and even among gymnasts, Rebeca is the only one representing both her sport and her country on the international stage (no other Brazilian athlete is part of it).

But where is Biles during all this attention?

Simone Biles enjoys life off the mat

After the Paris Olympics, where she claimed three gold medals and a silver on floor exercise (the one that went to Rebeca Andrade), Simone Biles took a step back from intense gymnastics training. Instead of jumping into another season, she chose to focus on life beyond the sport and enjoy experiences she had put on hold for years.

One of the biggest parts of her post‑Olympic life has been time with her husband, Jonathan Owens, the safety for the Chicago Bears.

Biles has been spotted at NFL games cheering him on, and she even had fun taking on a sideline photographer role, snapping photos with a press vest and camera while showing off custom game outfits.

Another memorable moment the couple enjoyed together was a late honeymoon in South Africa, including a safari adventure.

Simone Biles is indulging in trivialities and lighter things away from competition. She even finally tried coffee after years of avoiding it, and also explored new sports like skating and horseback riding.

The couple appeared together at high-profile events such as the 2025 Met Gala, where they were present in the host committee. But her return to Gymnastics?

Despite being away from the sport, Biles has not officially retired.

“I’m not sure what 2028 looks like…I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands. But I definitely want to go and be a part of that movement. I think as athletes, you always want to end up on top, and it be your choice when you end.”