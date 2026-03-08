Simone Biles Catches Husband Jonathan Owens Off-Guard With Her 22-Year-Old Photoshoot

For years, Simone Biles has lived much of her life in the public eye. From Olympic arenas to global headlines, fans have watched her rise, her fall, and parts of her personal life. Since marrying Jonathan Owens in 2023, the couple has often given fans small glimpses into their supportive relationship. Now, more than two years into their marriage, an old moment from Biles’ past has Owens turning his head in surprise.

Recently, after Biles was named a Laureus Ambassador by the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, the organization shared a short video celebrating her journey in sport. In the clip, Biles was standing beside Owens while scrolling through a photo on her phone. And one image suddenly appears on the screen. It shows a young Simone Biles when she was just six years old.

In the picture, she is wearing a sleeveless athletic leotard, her hair styled in tight braids pulled back. Interestingly, the photo was taken about 22 years ago, during one of her earliest shoots connected to the sport. Biles smiled as she showed the image to Owens.

“To this six-year-old in sport, I really thought I was killing it here,” she said while laughing. “I meant just never give up, always believe in yourself, have fun. I think I still carry that to this day in everything I do. I’m always wanting to have fun.”

Owens was surprised and looked closely at the photo. “Look at those calves,” he joked. Simone Biles laughed and added more context. “I was probably six or seven. Yeah, that’s what’s up. This was one of my very first photo shoots, and I didn’t even know. First of many.”

Owens, with a still impressed look, answered with a smile. “That’s crazy. Yeah, I can tell you was going to be explosive.” But the moment soon became emotional as Biles looked once more at the photo of her younger self. “She didn’t know the journey ahead of her,” Biles said. “But she just walked the path, stayed headstrong, and believed in herself. I’m proud of her.”

Interestingly, the moment also arrived around International Women’s Day, when Biles shared a message as a Laureus Ambassador, encouraging girls and women to believe in themselves. “Never give up. Always believe in yourself.”

As a three-time winner of the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award, Simone Biles has often said that people sometimes see elite athletes as almost superhuman. Yet moments like this remind fans that even the greatest champions once started as young kids with big dreams. And in that old photo, Simone Biles was exactly that after facing so much in life at that young age.

Simone Biles’ journey from a difficult childhood to gymnastics greatness

Before Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in history, her early life was full of instability, hunger, and separation from her biological parents. Her biological mother, Shanon Biles, struggled with drug and alcohol addiction while raising four children. Because of those struggles, she could not provide a stable home.

Biles later spoke openly about how difficult those early years were. “Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and she was in and out of jail. I never had mom to run to.”

Imago Bildnummer: 14667183 Datum: 02.10.2013 Copyright: imago/Schreyer

Image number 14667183 date 02 10 2013 Copyright imago Schreyer Simone Biles USA during Qualification AT The 2013 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp 02 10 2013 xas x0x 2013 horizontal Artistic gymnastics Artistic Gymnastics Women Femmes Girls Women geraete Gymnastique artistique Turn woman Athlete 2013 World Cup cm WC World Championships World Cup Antwerp Antwerp Belgium Belgium Qualification Qualifying Seniors Floor Floor Exercise Sol Routine Bottom Floor exercise playerUSA Simone Biles

One memory, in particular, stayed with her for years. “I remember there was this cat around the house, and I’d be so hungry. They would feed this cat, and I’m like, ‘Where the heck is my food?’ She always fed it, but she never fed us.” And then, when Simone Biles was three years old, authorities removed her and her siblings from their mother’s home and placed them in foster care. But then, a turning point came when Biles’ maternal grandfather, Ronald Biles, and his wife, Nellie Biles, stepped in.

When Simone was six years old, they adopted her and her younger sister, Adria, and raised them in Texas. Ron and Nellie eventually became the parents Biles always credits for saving her life. “My parents saved me. They’ve set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they’ve supported me since day one.”

After moving to Texas with her grandparents, Simone Biles finally found stability. At age six, she tried gymnastics during a daycare field trip to a gym.

Today, Biles often reflects on how far she has come from those early struggles. “I’ll never forget where I came from and how it shaped me into the person I am today.”

After seeing so much in life at a young age, Biles now wants to give back. During one visit in Milan, Simone Biles spent time with young athletes at a sports project supported by the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation. Biles joined the girls on the gym floor, spoke with them about their dreams, and shared stories from her own journey in gymnastics.

Explaining why the work matters to her, she said, “Sport has the power to change the world.” Through it all, Simone Biles has turned her early struggles into strength, inspiring others both in and out of the gym.