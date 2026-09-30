Simone Biles Clears Up Reason Not Attending Every Jonathan Owens NFL Game

Simone Biles’ 2025 NFL season came with plenty of travel as she followed her husband, Jonathan Owens, and the Chicago Bears on the road. From Detroit to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, she made repeated trips, juggling flights, road games, and her own busy schedule. After making the effort to attend every game that season, Biles later admitted, “I went to every single game. That was really hard.” This season, however, Biles has decided not to follow the same routine, and she has now explained the reason behind that decision.

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For the 2026 season, Biles has chosen not to travel with Owens for his away games. We saw that on September 20, when the Indianapolis Colts traveled to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. Biles did not make the trip and instead stayed home, even sharing a glimpse of her game-day routine on social media. But there is a clear reason behind the change. Biles wants to use those weekends to focus on her own work and manage her schedule.

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She explained that attending Owens’ games could involve much more than simply traveling to watch him play. “When we have family and friends coming in to watch Jonathan at the games, that’s my scheduling,” Biles told Us Weekly. “Keep them entertained so that Jonathan can still do his recovery and get to practices on time and relax as much as possible.”

Still, Biles has continued to support Owens when the Colts play at home in Indianapolis. She attended the Colts’ September 13 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Biles was seen on the sidelines with Owens before the game, and the couple shared a kiss and their familiar handshake before he returned to the field. She was also at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, when Indianapolis hosted the Houston Texans. Biles was photographed with Owens before the game, and the Colts went on to win 19-17.

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So, Biles’ decision is not about stepping away from Owens or his NFL career. She is simply changing how she handles the travel that comes with his schedule. That change comes after a demanding 2025 season, when Biles made the commitment to attend every game. She wanted to experience a full NFL season alongside Owens and support him throughout the year, even though it meant giving up many weekends to travel. “I really wanted to be there and do a whole entire season. So I did it,” Biles said.

Now, Biles is giving herself more time to focus on her own schedule after nearly three years of trying to balance her career with Owens’ NFL commitments.

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The exhausting travel behind Simone Biles’ NFL support

The busy routine started back in 2023, when Owens was playing for the Green Bay Packers, and Biles was preparing for her comeback to the 2024 Olympics. While training in Texas, Biles recalled in Simone Biles: Rising how she would leave gymnastics practice on Saturday, catch a flight to Green Bay, watch Owens play on Sunday and then travel back so she could return to training.

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Looking back, she joked that if someone had told her she would be preparing for the Olympics while flying to Green Bay almost every weekend, she would have thought they were “out of their mind.” Things did not slow down in 2024.

Owens had joined the Chicago Bears while Biles was preparing for the Paris Olympics, leaving the couple to work around two very different schedules. On September 29, 2024, for example, Owens played the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field while Biles was also preparing to perform with the Gold Over America Tour at the United Center that same night. But then she watched part of Owens’ game before leaving during the fourth quarter to get to her own performance.

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Even Thanksgiving required some careful planning. In 2024, Biles flew to Detroit to watch Owens and the Bears face the Lions before planning to fly straight back so they could spend Thanksgiving together. “I’ll fly up in the morning and fly right back, just so we can still spend Thanksgiving together,” she said. Her schedule was already hectic without the NFL travel.

Biles competed at the Paris Olympics in 2024, winning four medals, and then went on the 32-city Gold Over America Tour. At the same time, she continued making time to support Owens whenever she could. Then came 2025, when Biles decided to take that commitment even further. She traveled to Detroit for the Bears-Lions game in September and was seen on the Ford Field sideline before kickoff.

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In October, she made another trip to Baltimore for the Bears’ game against the Ravens, greeting Owens before the game and watching from a private suite. She also traveled to Philadelphia for Chicago’s Black Friday matchup against the Eagles, sharing moments from the trip and celebrating after the Bears’ win. The travel continued through the end of the season.

On December 28, Biles joined Owens in California for the Bears’ game against the San Francisco 49ers. That trip was especially memorable because she was given an NFL credential and spent part of the day working as a photographer on the sideline, even filming a video about taking pictures of the players. After putting herself through that routine for a full season, Biles admitted that it had been difficult. Now, in 2026, she has decided to keep supporting him while giving herself more room to focus on her own work and schedule.