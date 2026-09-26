Simone Biles Confirmed to Leave Old Texas Home With Latest Update on Property

In her childhood, Simone Biles never had one home to call her own. After her mother struggled to care for her and her siblings, Biles moved through foster care, where there were times when they did not have enough food. Her grandparents later adopted her in Texas. At 6, she was introduced to gymnastics, and that eventually changed her entire life. Years later, Biles went from moving between homes to buying a four-bedroom house of her own in Spring, Texas, in 2020. The property became a home filled with memories for Biles and her partner, Jonathan Owens, and after six years there, the couple has decided to put it on the market, with their bigger, custom mansion in Houston already in use.

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Per Realtor.com on Instagram, Biles has listed the Spring, Texas, property for $1.2 million. Constructed in 2019, the modern home is 3,998 sq. ft., with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a three-car garage. The house sits on more than an acre of land and has an open floor plan, high ceilings, large windows, and a modern fireplace for plenty of room and privacy. There is a pool and an entertaining area outside with a dedicated space for pets, including a washing and feeding area.

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But for Biles, the house was more than just its size and imposing design. This was the first house that she bought. She purchased it in 2020, when dating Owens. The couple eventually married in April 2023, and the Spring property became a part of their lives. However, before they tied the knot, Biles and Owens had already been considering their next step, which would be to construct something larger together.

They began designing their own house in Houston in 2020, which took about a year. They were awaiting approval from the HOA, and work finally began in February 2022. They waited long enough, and five years later they finally had the home they’d sought.

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Their custom lakefront mansion in the Houston area was completed on Nov. 11, 2025. Biles and Owens worked together on the design, with Biles telling PEOPLE, “I think we’ve done a good collab of what we wanted our house to look like.”

Biles was also heavily involved in the interiors. When it came to her bedroom, she wanted one thing from the design team: for it to feel like a luxury hotel.

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The finished home has plenty of personal touches, including a large kitchen, home theater, game room, wet bar, pool and spa, basketball court, and even a dedicated space for their dogs. Sports Illustrated previously described the property as a $3 million mansion, although the couple has not publicly confirmed its final value. Ironically, just as that dream home became a reality, Biles’ living arrangements began to change again.

On Sep. 8, Biles told PEOPLE at the 2026 US Open that she had been spending most of her time in Houston but would “officially move” to Indianapolis a little later. The reason is Owens, who is now playing for the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL season.

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That move, however, does not mean Simone Biles is permanently leaving Texas. The new lakefront mansion remains the couple’s Texas home, while the older Spring property is the one now being sold.