Simone Biles Continues LA Olympics Tease With Special Visit to Hometown Gym

Just a few weeks ago, Simone Biles sparked fresh speculation about a possible return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after making a special visit to World Champions Centre. The Olympic champion shared a series of Instagram Stories from the Texas gym where she trained for years, showing the training area before giving fans a look at her old locker, which was still filled with items from her competitive days. Now, Biles has returned to the gym and taken things a step further.

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On September 4, Biles shared a new video from inside World Champions Centre, the Texas gym owned by her parents where she built her legendary career. Wearing a blue cap, black hoodie, and shorts, the 11-time Olympic medalist was seen getting back on the equipment and practicing tumbling skills in the foam pit. Biles appeared to be having fun with the session rather than beginning a formal training comeback. At the start of the video, she made her intentions clear.

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“Okay, I’m at the gym. I’m just playing around to see if I still got it,” Biles said. She then launched into a series of skills, including tumbling into the foam pit, before reacting to the effort. At one point, Biles joked about the intensity of the session and then paused to catch her breath. “No, it feels like I just did a floor routine,” she said.

Biles continued for a little longer, appearing to test herself with more skills before eventually calling it a day. “I feel like I just completed a floor routine,” she said toward the end of the video. “I can’t breathe, so I’m leaving.” Still, Biles has not confirmed that she is returning to competition for Los Angeles.

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In fact, her most recent comments about LA 2028 show just how undecided she has been. In an April 2026 interview with CNN Sports, Biles said she was still “50-50” on whether she would compete at the Games. “I feel like we’re still at a 50-50 and that we’re still on a time crunch here now,” Biles said. “It’s almost half of 2026. So, we’re going to have to make these decisions pretty quickly.”

When asked what would determine her decision, Biles pointed to the mental side of another Olympic cycle. She said she believed she could get physically ready with the help of her coaches, but the mental commitment would be much harder. “I think mental health plays a big role in it,” Biles said. “Physically, my coaches will get me in shape, I can get myself in shape. We believe in that ability. We’re really thankful that I’m still healthy, but mental is a huge thing.”

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That makes Biles’ latest return to WCC particularly interesting, especially because it comes just days after her Paris Olympics teammate Jordan Chiles made a major announcement about her own future.

Jordan Chiles finally makes her LA 2028 decision

Earlier in 2026, Chiles had been far from certain about making another Olympic run. After finishing her UCLA career, she repeatedly left the door open while taking time to decide what she wanted next. In June, she told PEOPLE that “LA28 is always in my mind,” while explaining that she wanted to make sure she understood her reasons for returning and that she was making the decision for herself.

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Chiles also stressed that her physical and mental condition would play a major role. She wanted to know that her body was ready for another four-year Olympic cycle and that she was mentally prepared for everything that comes with competing at that level again. Even in August, Chiles had not made up her mind. While attending the U.S. Championships on August 7, she was asked about her LA 2028 plans and simply said, “The wait is still on.”

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She added that she was focusing on herself mentally and planned to take some time to enjoy a vacation before making her decision. But that uncertainty ended on September 2.

Chiles officially announced that she is returning to elite gymnastics with the goal of earning a place on the U.S. Olympic team for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. If she makes the team, LA 2028 would mark her third Olympic appearance after competing at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. The announcement came through a special video narrated by basketball legend Michael Jordan. In the video, Chiles is shown in Los Angeles as Jordan’s narration asks why she would choose to return. The message builds around the idea that her story is not finished and that she still has more to accomplish.

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Chiles eventually delivered her answer with two simple words: “Why not?” She shared the video with the caption, “LA 2028… WHY NOT?” and also showed off custom “LA 28” diamond grillz created by Houston-based jewelers Paul Wall and Johnny Dang. With that, Chiles has officially put LA 2028 on her calendar.