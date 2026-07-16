Simone Biles’ ESPY Look Loses Spotlight to Jonathan Owens’ Red Carpet Demeanor

Simone Biles may have been one of the best-dressed stars at the 2026 ESPY Awards, but not everyone was focused on her red carpet look. Instead, much of the online discussion focused on her husband, Jonathan Owens, after fans noticed his serious expressions while the couple posed for photographers. This led some fans to question the pair’s relationship.

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On July 15, Biles arrived at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City alongside Owens for the annual ESPY Awards. The Olympic gymnastics legend turned heads in a champagne-colored gown featuring a strapless corseted bodice and a high-low skirt. She completed the look with a dazzling diamond choker, matching jewelry, and polished curls styled in a deep side part.

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Owens, meanwhile, opted for a chocolate-brown suit with satin lapels and a statement brooch as he joined his wife on the red carpet. The pair posed together for photographers before Biles took several solo shots ahead of the ceremony. However, after Us Weekly shared a video of the couple’s red carpet appearance, fans quickly shifted their attention from Biles’ fashion to Owens’ demeanor.

In the clip, Biles confidently, smilingly posed for cameras while briefly pausing as someone adjusted the train of her gown. Owens stood beside her throughout the moment, but appeared noticeably more serious than his wife. Soon after, some viewers questioned why the Indianapolis Colts safety was not smiling, and left a few cheeky comments.

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One social media user commented, “Jonathan does not appear happy.” The discussion also brought back memories of 2023. At the time, Owens faced backlash after revealing on The Pivot podcast that he did not know who Biles was when they first matched on the Raya dating app. Shortly after, fans criticized him for downplaying the achievements of Biles.

This time, however, it wasn’t Owens’ words that got people talking on social media but his facial expressions.

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Jonathan Owens in fans’ crosshairs years after Olympic medal controversy

“He just looks pi–ed 😂,” one fan commented. Another added, “Why he look so sad?” while a third wrote, “He doesn’t look happy.” One more user added, “He can put on a smile! 😂😏😂😏”

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But being judged by the fans isn’t new for them! Even before this drama, during the Paris 2024 Olympics, Owens traveled to France to support his wife as she made history once again. After Biles helped Team USA capture gold, Owens celebrated the achievement on Instagram.

The post featured several photos of the couple in Paris, including one image of Owens proudly wearing Biles’ gold medal around his neck. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it ❤️🤍💙.” Although the message was intended as a celebration of Biles’ accomplishment, some social media users bashed Owens for wearing the medal

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One sarcastic fan chimed in, writing, “Well he looks happy.”

Well, public appearances have brought their share of unexpected headlines for Biles in recent months. Earlier this year, Biles attended the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. Biles later revealed on TikTok that the glamorous evening came with a $23,000 bill for styling, hair, and makeup. She even suggested fans might not see her attending many more formal events in the future.

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And now, Biles has once again found herself making headlines after another high-profile red carpet appearance.