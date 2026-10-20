Simone Biles’ Ex-Coach Responds to WCC Olympic Alternate Not Being Able to Talk to Her Due to NCAA Rules

For elite gymnasts, moving from the national team circuit to college gymnastics can bring major changes, not only in competition but also in their relationships with former coaches. Joscelyn Roberson knows that experience well. The 2024 Olympic alternate trained at World Champions Centre under Cecile and Laurent Landi before moving into NCAA gymnastics at the University of Arkansas. Cecile Landi, who previously coached Simone Biles, later became the head coach of the University of Georgia’s women’s gymnastics program. Now, Landi has opened up about reuniting with Roberson after a period in which the gymnast found it difficult to stay in touch with her former coaches.

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During an interview at the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, the interviewer reminded Landi that Roberson had spoken a few months earlier about how hard it was not being able to talk to her and Laurent over the previous couple of years. Asked what it was like to be reunited with Roberson, Landi said, “It’s been really fun. We had a great summer.”

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Landi also explained that Roberson had taken a year off to recover mentally and physically. Their time together over the summer gave them an opportunity to focus on her development, including working on new skills and planning routines for the upcoming season. The reunion was particularly meaningful because Roberson had since returned to the coaching environment she knew from her elite career.

In May 2026, Roberson transferred from Arkansas to Georgia, reuniting with Landi, who now leads the Bulldogs’ women’s gymnastics program. The move came after Roberson had openly discussed the challenges of adjusting to college gymnastics while being unable to maintain the same contact with her former club coach. “Not getting to talk to Cécile was so hard,” Roberson said. “The transition to college is hard, and a lot of gymnasts will reach out to their club coaches and just talk. I couldn’t do that because she was a college coach, so it was hard.”

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NCAA rules place restrictions on certain communications between college coaches and student-athletes enrolled at other four-year institutions. Under Division I Bylaw 13.1.1.2, some contact requires written permission.

Now reunited at Georgia, Landi and Roberson have the opportunity to build on their previous coaching relationship as they prepare for the upcoming NCAA season. Landi expressed confidence in her team and staff, saying, “I really love the team that I have, girls and staff.” She also said the preseason had been exciting, while acknowledging that selecting the competition lineup would be challenging.

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For Roberson, the move to Georgia offers a chance to continue developing under a coach who knows her strengths and history in elite gymnastics. That reunion is one part of Landi’s new chapter in college gymnastics, but another former WCC gymnast is now preparing for a major chapter of her own.

Cecile Landi shares thoughts on Jordan Chiles’ future as the LA 2028 Olympics approach

After stepping away from elite gymnastics following the Paris 2024 Olympics, Jordan Chiles is now preparing for another Olympic run, setting her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The Olympic gold medalist announced her return to elite gymnastics in September 2026. Now, her former coach Cecile Landi has shared her thoughts on Chiles’ future as the next Olympic cycle gets underway.

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During an interview at the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, Landi was asked about her former athletes from World Champions Centre (WCC). Speaking about Chiles, she expressed excitement about what lies ahead, saying, “And Jordan, I can’t wait to see what she does.”

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Chiles helped the United States win team gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics and also earned an individual bronze medal on floor exercise. After the Games, she continued competing in NCAA gymnastics for UCLA while taking time away from elite competition. Her decision to pursue another Olympic campaign now puts her on the path toward a possible third Olympic appearance, this time in front of a home crowd in Los Angeles.

Landi has a long history with Chiles, having coached her at WCC alongside Laurent Landi before moving into college gymnastics. During the same interview, Landi also appeared to mention staying in touch with Chiles through occasional text messages. With LA 2028 approaching, Chiles has another major goal ahead of her.