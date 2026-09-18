Simone Biles Eyeing Texas Departure for Husband’s NFL Season Start

Simone Biles spent years waiting for the moment she could finally call her custom-built Texas mansion home, with the property widely estimated to be worth around $3 million. Now, just 10 months after settling into the long-awaited house, the Olympic champion is considering staying away from the property to support her husband, Jonathan Owens, as he begins his NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts.

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Biles recently opened up about her plans to spend more time in Indianapolis. “I’ve been in Houston most of the time, so I’m going to officially move there (to Indianapolis) a little bit later,” Biles told PEOPLE on Sept. 8. The move comes after Owens signed a one-year, $1.4025 million contract with the Colts in March. The deal gave the veteran safety another NFL opportunity after he spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

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For Biles, though, being in Indianapolis is less about getting to know a new city and more about being there for her husband. She admitted that she has not had much time to explore the city yet, but she has already found something she likes. “So I haven’t experienced too much, but the stadium is stunning. It’s beautiful,” Biles said. Her reason for making the move, however, is much simpler.

“I’m just excited to watch my husband,” she added. “It doesn’t matter, as long as he’s safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care,” she said. That support has already been clear throughout the Colts’ preseason and the opening weeks of the regular season. On Aug. 22, Biles was in Indianapolis for the Colts’ preseason home game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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A week later, she was back at the same stadium for Indianapolis’ preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions. Then, on Sept. 12, Biles gave another hint that she was heading back to Indiana. She shared an airport photo with the simple message, “Back to INDY.” Then again, on Sept. 13, Biles was at Lucas Oil Stadium for Indianapolis’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Houston-to-Indianapolis journey covering roughly 1,072 miles, making the trip is no small effort. Yet Biles has continued to make the long journey to be there for Owens and show her support as he begins his new NFL chapter. But for Simone Biles, leaving Houston is not as simple as leaving just another house behind.

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After years of waiting, Biles finally got the Texas home she dreamed of

The Olympic champion and Jonathan Owens have waited, planned, and invested years of their lives for their Texas home. It was not that the couple had decided they wanted a bigger house and purchased one; they planned it together and worked out the development over several years. The design process started in 2020 and lasted over a year, with an additional year for approvals from the HOA. It was not until February 2022 that construction finally started.

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As soon as construction began, Biles made sure to keep her fans informed about the house’s construction. She gave some snapshots of the build in 2024, such as the exterior stonework, kitchen cabinets, and a large walk-in closet. The closet clearly caught her attention, with Biles simply reacting, “I. AM. OBSESSED.” Finally, the house was completed on Nov. 11, 2025.

Biles was open about just how much patience the process required. After the home was finished, she wrote, “Home building requires a lot of patience.” After all those delays, seeing the finished property was clearly a proud moment for the couple. Biles celebrated the milestone by writing, “Anyways proud of us. ILYSM @jowens.”

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Now, after waiting so long to finally have the home they had dreamed of, Biles is considering spending part of the NFL season away from it.