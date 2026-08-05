Simone Biles Finds Warm Welcome as Gymnastics Legend in Foreign Country for Pan Am Games

Since walking away from the floor after the Paris Olympics, the American gymnastics icon Simone Biles has made it clear that returning to sport is not at the top of her list. In fact, she has not trained since then, choosing instead to enjoy some well-deserved time away from the gym. But that has not taken her away from the sport. Instead, Biles is enjoying a different role, one that takes her around the world as the face of the sport.

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That journey brought the seven-time Olympic gold medalist to Peru. Biles arrived in Lima on August 4, 2026, for her first-ever visit to the South American country, where she was welcomed with applause as she walked through Jorge Chávez International Airport. Visiting as the global ambassador for the Lima 2027 Pan American Games, the gymnastics superstar stopped to speak with TVPerú Noticias shortly after landing.

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When asked how she felt about her first trip to Peru, Biles replied with a smile: “Well, it’s pretty late at night, but I feel good. I’m really excited to be here.” When asked what she hoped to experience during her visit, the American said, “Just to have fun, be engulfed in the culture, meet everyone, and that’s about it.”

Biles also had a warm message for the people of Peru. “Hi everyone. So nice to be in your beautiful country. I can’t wait to meet you all.” As part of her ambassador duties, Biles will meet young gymnasts, participate in official ceremonies and community events, and help celebrate the one-year countdown to the Lima 2027 Pan American Games.

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Away from the official schedule, though, Biles has already begun to embrace the local culture. On Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a glimpse of her day exploring what appears to be a traditional artisan market. The story featured a narrow cobblestone street lined with colorful stalls displaying handwoven textiles, handmade bags, pom pom keychains, and other traditional Peruvian crafts.

The journey is also a big change for Biles. Earlier this year, she explored Belize in a getaway with her husband, Jonathan Owens. This time, however, Owens is occupied with NFL training camp. This leaves Biles to enjoy a solo adventure, which also marks a big event in her life.

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The Lima 2027 Pan American Games are one of the main qualification events for athletes for the LA 2028 Olympics. As Biles becomes the face of the Games, she’s still tied closely to the Olympic road despite the ongoing questions about her future. Whether she competes in Los Angeles remains unknown.

Biles has always kept his options open for a next Olympic campaign. Yet, despite LA28 being held on home soil and her ongoing participation in major gymnastics competitions, speculation about one final Olympic appearance has hardly disappeared.