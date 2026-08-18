Simone Biles Flies Over to Indianapolis for Husband Jonathan Owens’ NFL Training Season

While we’re all waiting to see Simone Biles back in the gymnastics arena, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist is currently enjoying a different side of the sporting world. Instead of preparing for another gymnastics competition, Biles has been spending time supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, as he gets ready for another NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts.

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On August 17, Biles shared a video on Instagram that appeared to capture a moment between the couple inside a sports training facility in Indianapolis. Biles and Owens were sitting across from each other on artificial turf, with Owens dressed for training as he talked to his wife. Biles captioned the Reel, “in this life & the next 🫶”, before adding, “oh & football season is back.”

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But that was not the only glimpse Biles gave fans of her time in Indianapolis. In another Instagram Story, the gymnast shared a photo of herself with Owens. Biles was dressed in a black sleeveless fitted romper with shorts. Owens, meanwhile, was already in full training mode, wearing an all-white football outfit with a fitted short-sleeve athletic shirt and white compression sleeves underneath.

Biles captioned the picture: “Year 9”. The message is an important milestone for Owens, who will enter his ninth NFL season in 2026. Owens’ NFL career started in 2018 when he was an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. He didn’t make an appearance that season, but later joined the Houston Texans’ practice squad in 2019, where he would eventually make his big break into the NFL.

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He spent the next several seasons with Houston before moving to the Green Bay Packers in 2023. He then played for the Chicago Bears in 2024 and 2025, before joining the Indianapolis Colts for the 2026 season. Now, as he enters his ninth year in the league, Biles is once again making sure she is there to support him.

Biles also shared another Instagram Story featuring several photos from the training camp. However, the Colts began their 2026 training camp on July 29 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. By August 16, Indianapolis had already completed its 11th training-camp practice, with the team scheduled to hold its final practices on August 19 and 20.

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But with Simone Biles now spending time in Indianapolis, another question has started to emerge among her fans: could the gymnastics superstar really be moving on from the sport, or is there still a chance we will see her back on the competition floor? That question became even harder to answer after Biles gave gymnastics fans a reason to wonder all over again.

Simone Biles reignites comeback speculation with gym visit

On August 14, Biles sparked fresh comeback speculation after returning to World Champions Centre, the Texas gym owned by her parents where she spent years training before becoming an 11-time Olympic medalist. Biles shared a series of Instagram Stories from inside the gym. In one photo, Biles stood in front of a pit filled with red foam cubes, surrounded by beams, mats and a trampoline. Behind her was a banner reading, “The World is Yours.”

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Then came the photo that really caught fans’ attention. Biles showed off her old locker, which was still filled with some of the familiar items from her competitive days, including a goat stuffed animal, heel cups, Aquaphor, perfume, Sol de Janeiro spray and other personal-care products. A hand-drawn poster with her name was also still there. Her caption was simple: “Just how I left it.”

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That was enough to send gymnastics fans into speculation mode. After all, Biles has been away from competitive gymnastics since the Paris Olympics. She has not announced a return to competition, yet her visit to the gym naturally made fans wonder whether the door might still be open.

When asked in 2025 about competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Biles said she was trying to enjoy her life, spend time with her husband and support him at his games. She also made it clear that returning to elite gymnastics would have to be something she genuinely wanted. She has also previously acknowledged that she expects to be in Los Angeles in some capacity in 2028, although she does not know whether that would be as a competitor or a spectator.

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Speaking to L’Equipe, Biles said, “Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that.” For now, though, Biles appears to be focused on life outside the gym, including supporting Owens as he begins his ninth NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts.