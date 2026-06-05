Simone Biles Follows Up on 50-50 Statement About LA Olympics 2028 Return With LSU Gymnast

Since the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles fans have been searching for any sign that she could return. Though she has not ruled out a comeback, it has been more than 660 days since she last competed. And now that LA28 is just two years away, Biles appears to be reconnecting with the sport, while her return decision is still pending.

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On June 3, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared a video from a backyard trampoline session with 20-year-old LSU gymnast Zoe Miller, who retired from elite gymnastics in April 2024. This video came months after her statement on a possible return.

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In the clip, Miller first completed a backflip before Biles followed with two of her own, landing both clean while wearing a red two-piece outfit. This should prove that Biles is still in form, because sticking a landing like that on a trampoline isn’t easy.

She captioned the post, “summer nights playing stick it ❤️🌹💃🏾🍓,” while Miller commented on the post, “so funnn.”

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Last month, Biles stated: “I feel like we’re still at a 50-50 and that we’re still on a time crunch here now it’s almost half of 2026. We’re going to have to make these decisions pretty quickly.”

And on May 29, Biles told El País that she still considered herself an active gymnast even though she has not returned to formal gymnastics training. She insisted that many of her skills remain intact.

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“If you asked me to do a backflip, I would do it right here, no problem. It wouldn’t be hard for me,” Biles said.

“I still have the physical condition to do what I want. The other day, in fact, I was on the trampoline in my backyard and started doing tricks with my former coach Zoe Miller.”

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Just five days later, Biles has offered proof.

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Biles and Miller first met when Miller moved to Texas at the age of nine to train at the World Champions Centre (facility owned by Biles’ parents, Ron and Nellie Biles). At the time Biles was 17. Since then, their bond grew from training partners to close friends.

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Biles once even called Miller, “baby daughter twin,” while Miller has said in 2023, “I’ve trained with [Simone] since a young age, but now that I’m older, we have a lot more fun because we can relate more. It’s been really nice.”

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Moreover, their partnership has gone beyond the gym: They’ve vlogged together, created TikToks, and done lighthearted challenges. Back in 2023, during the Core Hydration Classic, they had a friendly $200 bet.

The bet was about a celebration dance after Miller’s uneven bars routine. Miller did the dance, and Biles lost the bet and had to pay her $200.

Even after Miller moved away from elite gymnastics, the connection stayed the same. Biles has visited her at LSU, and one surprise visit didn’t go exactly as planned after Miller spotted her location through Apple’s Find My feature. Still, they managed to spend time together and were later seen in matching LSU hoodies and denim outfits.

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In the end, the timing of the video Biles posted caught attention. It came just weeks after Biles said she still hadn’t made up her mind about a possible return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The big question around Simone Biles’ future

Paris Olympics showed both sides of Simone Biles at once: the greatness that remains, and the reality of time catching up. Despite the calf problem, she competed at the Paris Olympics and continued to push through pain. She did all four events for Team USA and performed when it counted. However, it was not easy to conceal the strain.

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After the Games, she admitted how much it affected her body, saying, “I feel like my body is slowly starting to shut down, like, it’s ready to be done.”

Even on the podium after her final floor routine, she was smiling, but the physical toll was already visible. Once she returned to the Olympic Village, things became harder. She later revealed she could not walk properly, needed elevators to move around, felt completely exhausted, and spent days feeling unwell.

Since then, Biles has stepped away from structured training. She has been open about needing distance from the sport.

“I actually hate exercise. I feel like after doing it for so long, I deserve a break. And I’m giving myself that privilege,” she admitted last month.

That is where the question becomes difficult. After being away from a sport like gymnastics for this long, and with LA28 approaching, the challenge is not just returning, but returning at the same level. By 2028, she would be around 31 years old, an age when very few female gymnasts are still competing at the top level.

And Biles herself isn’t sure if she will return on not. It’s 50-50 for her but she knows she needs to make a decision soon.

For now, she has neither retired nor returned to training, and the reality of what comes next will become clearer in the coming months.