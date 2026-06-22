Simone Biles’ Former Training Partner Changes Nationality Leaving USA for Sri Lanka

A 14-year-old Tiana Sumanasekera made her international debut in 2021 at the Junior Pan American Games, where she helped Team USA win gold. After that performance, she said she felt “so proud…to have represented Team USA.” Just a year later, she made another big move, joining Simone Biles’ World Champions Centre to train. That step pushed her further into the elite scene and soon she became part of the 2024 Paris Olympics conversation as an alternate for Team USA, alongside names like Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. But now, her latest decision is going to come as a surprise to many.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 18-year-old has made the decision to switch her nationality to Sri Lanka for a reason close to her roots. On June 22, the UCLA freshman shared the news on Instagram, writing: “I have always had the utmost passion for gymnastics and I fell in love with the sport from my very first day. Over the past 5 years, I have had the absolute privilege and honor to represent Team USA and I could not be more grateful for the opportunities it has brought me. I will forever cherish these moments…With that being said, I have decided to represent Sri Lanka.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Fremont, California, Tiana’s journey into gymnastics began almost by accident. At just six years old, a local coach spotted her at a birthday party where she was flipping on a trampoline. She did not even know what gymnastics was at the time, but the coach told her mother that she had something “special” and should be enrolled in the sport. At first, her mother thought it was just a passing comment, but Tiana kept showing natural movement at home.

That early start encouraged her to go into gymnastics, and she progressively worked her way through the ranks in the U.S. system until she became one of the nation’s top young talents. That journey became a reality when she picked up team gold for the United States at the 2025 Pan American Championships. But why switch now, especially after joining UCLA in 2026?

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiana herself gave the answer in her statement, saying, “Competing at the Olympics would be an absolute dream come true, and having the chance to honor my heritage by doing it for a country I hold so close to my heart makes it that much more special. Gymnastics is so underrepresented in Sri Lanka and South Asia as a whole, so I am beyond honored to help bring representation to such a beautiful and diverse part of the world. As a Sri Lankan American, my heart will always be proud to belong to both countries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, she was born to Sri Lankan parents, Rajitha and Ruwangi Sumanasekera; she has always carried that connection with her. It has often shown up in her floor routines, where she has leaned into South Asian inspired choreography. One of her most talked-about performances at UCLA featured Bollywood-style music and movement, which connected with fans, especially from the South Asian community.

As she once said, “There were multiple South Asian girls reaching out to me after the competition and saying how inspiring it was to see Bollywood dance on the floor.” Interestingly, her switch to Sri Lanka gives the country something it has rarely had in gymnastics!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiana Sumanasekera could change Sri Lanka’s gymnastics future

Sri Lanka is not a strong gymnastics nation yet, and most of its athletes are still building experience on the international stage. At the 2025 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Sri Lanka’s top gymnast Nuyara Fernando finished 24th in the all-around with 42.699.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Lanka’s biggest success in sports so far is Milka Gehani de Silva, the first Sri Lankan gymnast to compete in the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, 2020. Although the nation has yet to win its first big international medal, it was a historic move. Recently, Amaya Sithumini Klukottage became the first-ever Sri Lankan gymnast to represent the country at the FISU World University Games in 2023

This is why Tiana’s decision is so special. She has trained at World Champions Centre alongside Simone Biles. As she once said, “Training with all of these amazing athletes like Simone [Biles], Jordan [Chiles], everybody, it’s so cool and so surreal. So they’re very supportive. We make each other better gymnasts, athletes, everything, so they’re just so supportive, and I love working with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond that training environment, brings a wealth of international stage experience to the table.She has competed at the highest levels of the sport including the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, where Simone Biles finished first in the all-around and Tiana placed eighth. Her resume also includes Pan American all-around title, a spot in the Paris Olympics alternate roster for the 2024 Games. Not to mention that she also has great NCAA results to her name, such as Second-Team All-America in the all-around, NCAA Regional Floor Champion, First-Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Freshman, and 5-time U.S. National Team player.

Put simply, she brings a level of experience Sri Lanka has never had in women’s artistic gymnastics. And because of that, people are already talking about what this could mean for the future, including possible World Championships appearances and even a pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Even U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles showed support under her announcement, commenting “Yasssss!!!!”, a small but telling sign of how well she is respected in the gymnastics community.

For Sri Lanka, this is like a door opening, where a country still building its gymnastics identity suddenly has an athlete who has already competed at the highest level in the sport.