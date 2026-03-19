Simone Biles’ Indy Message Sparks Love From Indiana Fever & Co. After Jonathan Owens’ Colts Switch

Texas-born Simone Biles may have never been made for Chicago’s biting winters, yet she braved them for months to stand by her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, during his stint with the Bears. With Owens’ two-year contract, signed in March 2024, now complete, the Olympic champion is trading icy winds for a fresh start in Indianapolis, where Owens is set to begin a new chapter of his career. Fans, as ever, are all in on the couple’s next move.

On Tuesday, March 17, Owens signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts after becoming a free agent, and the couple has already arrived in Indianapolis so he could finalize the contract. However, Biles confirmed this news on Instagram on March 18, posting a series of photos from their visit to the Colts’ facility.

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One image showed her holding Owens’ arm after he signed the deal, while another featured a Drake quote: “Only thing really worth chasing is a dream.”

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However, Simone Biles captioned the post as: “Excited to call Indy home this upcoming football season 💙 beyond proud of you @jowens! Keep defeating the odds, I love you.”

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But the signing had first been announced on March 13, when the @NFL Instagram account posted: “Colts signing safety Jonathan Owens to a one-year deal.” Biles later shared the post to her story with a note: “No Friday the 13th scaries here. So proud of you, baby 🤍 Indy, here we come.”

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Interestingly, Simone Biles is already starting to build connections in Indiana. She has even found someone special to have fun with in her new city. Fever guard Lexie Hull, who knows Biles through Athleta’s Power of She Collective, welcomed her in the Instagram comments: “Indy is excited to have you!!”

But Biles, being Biles, replied: “@lexiehulll lunch??? I’ll bring my stilts!!” referencing their height difference.

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And now, as the post circulated across Instagram, the couple’s move and Owens’ contract have gone viral.

Fans celebrate Simone Biles supporting Jonathan Owens in Indianapolis

Many social media accounts have been quick to welcome Simone Biles and Owens to Indianapolis. Even the Indiana Fever’s official Instagram account commented, “Welcome to Indy ❤️‍🔥” while Alpine skiing legend Miakela Shriffin added, “😍😍😍.”

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Even the account Visit Indiana also joined the conversation, writing, “We’re happy to have you in the Circle City! Let us know if you need any recommendations. 💙”

Well, the move comes at an exciting time for Jonathan Owens, who has appeared in 82 games with 35 starts over seven NFL seasons with three different teams. With the Colts, he now has a chance to compete for a starting role after Nick Cross relocated to the Washington Commanders.

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However, Owens spent the past two seasons contributing to the Bears’ turnaround. After a 5-12 finish in 2024, Chicago won the NFC North last season with an 11-6 record. In 2024, Owens played in all 34 regular-season games and both postseason games, starting five contests and recording 429 defensive snaps. Last season, he primarily contributed on special teams, appearing for 264 snaps, with just 47 on defense.

Designer Hayley Paige Gutman also commented, “❤ so exciting!”

Owens, ever the loving partner, also joined the convo by commenting“💙🤍.” Well, it’s just how inseparable the couple has been since they met in 2020. And then got engaged in 2022, and tied the knot in April 2023 with a courthouse ceremony. They later celebrated in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023.

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Their support for each other extends well beyond personal milestones. In 2024, Owens was granted time off from Bears training camp to attend the Paris Olympics, where Biles competed. In turn, Biles was a regular fixture throughout Owens’ NFL season in Chicago, often spotted at games in custom Bears-themed outfits, including jeans emblazoned with his name and number.

With Owens now in Indianapolis, it’s exciting to see if Biles will continue this tradition in their new home! What do you think?