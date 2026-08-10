Simone Biles’ Olympic Teammate Takes Over Gymnastics Legend’s Feat

If Simone Biles decides not to compete at the LA 2028 Olympics, American gymnastics fans may not have to worry about who could carry the country’s hopes. Remember when Biles dominated the U.S women’s all-around scene, winning back-to-back titles from 2013 through 2016? Now, it seems that same history is being repeated by an 18-year-old gymnast who was once Biles’ young Olympic teammate and received advice from the gymnastics legend herself in Paris.

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That gymnast is Hezly Rivera. She successfully defended her U.S. women’s all-around title at the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Phoenix on Sunday, August 9. With a two-day total of 111.950, the 18-year-old finished more than a point ahead of runner-up Claire Pease to claim her second straight national all-around championship. But Rivera did not make the victory look easy.

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She entered the final day sitting in fourth place after the opening day. Claire Pease and Skye Blakely were tied for the lead at 55.600, while Rivera had 55.000. That meant Rivera had work to do if she wanted to repeat as champion. And she delivered when it mattered most.

Rivera posted a 56.950 on Day 2, the best second-day all-around score, to surge from fourth place to first. Her final-day performance included a 14.400 on vault, 13.850 on uneven bars, 14.400 on balance beam and 14.300 on floor exercise. The comeback made her a national champion.

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The top three finishers were Rivera with 111.950, Pease with 110.800 for silver, and Charleigh Bullock with 110.550 for bronze. Also, the victory marks Rivera’s second U.S. women’s all-around title.

Back in 2025, Rivera claimed her first U.S. All-Around title. She entered the final day in first place and held off Olympic alternate Leanne Wong to finish with a two-day total of 112.000 points, compared with Wong’s 111.200. Her final floor routine earned a 14.200, helping her secure the all-around crown.

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That is where her achievement connects directly to Biles. Biles spent years ruling the U.S. all-around competition. She won four consecutive national all-around titles from 2013 through 2016. Rivera has now joined the small group of gymnasts who have managed to defend the U.S. all-around crown in consecutive years. Interestingly, Rivera is the first American woman other than Biles to win back-to-back U.S. all-around titles since Jordyn Wieber.

However, what makes Rivera’s accomplishment even more impressive is the fact that she was a new addition to the U.S Olympic team just a few years ago.

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From a 7-year-old fan to Simone Biles’ Olympic teammate

In 2024, Rivera was 16 years old, the youngest member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team. Rivera was the newcomer surrounded by Olympic veterans: Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey. And Biles was one of the people helping her understand what it meant to compete on that stage.

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Before the Games, Biles specifically talked about the team guiding Rivera through the Olympic experience. The official Olympics report says Rivera would benefit from the veterans’ wisdom, with Biles saying they would “We’re definitely going to guide her through the ropes. We’ve been there before, we’ve done it.”

For Rivera, the moment was even more special because she had admired Biles long before becoming her teammate. The two had met when Rivera was 7 years old, posing for a photo with her before Biles went on to dominate the Rio 2016 Olympics. Six years later, that young fan became Biles’ Olympic teammate in Paris.

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Rivera competed on uneven bars and balance beam during Olympic qualification. Although she did not compete in the team final, she was part of the American squad that won the Olympic team gold medal. Now, the roles are beginning to change.

Rivera is no longer simply the 16-year-old newcomer who needed guidance from the veterans. At 18, she is a two-time U.S. all-around champion and one of the young names drawing attention as American gymnastics looks toward Los Angeles.