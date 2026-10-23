Simone Biles Opens Up About Move to Indianapolis for Jonathan Owens’ NFL Stint

It took Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, almost five years to bring their dream home to life. The Olympic gymnastics champion and the NFL player began designing their custom-built Texas mansion in 2020, broke ground in February 2022, and finally completed the house on November 11, 2025. After years of waiting, the couple could finally settle into the lakefront property they had designed together. However, just months after moving into their long-awaited home, Biles found herself preparing for another move, this time to Indianapolis to support her husband during his NFL stint with the Colts.

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Speaking to Parade in an interview published on October 22, Biles opened up about the move and admitted that, “I feel like we’ve been preparing for it for a while, just like slowly moving things over.” She further added, “The last thing was myself and the dogs, which we just did this week, and I’m just excited about the slower pace. It’s a lot slower than Chicago and Houston, so I think relaxation is in my future.”

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Biles’ move comes after Owens signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts in March 2026. The NFL safety previously played for the Chicago Bears, where the couple spent time during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Although Biles had remained primarily in Houston after returning from Chicago, she confirmed in September that she would officially move to Indiana to be closer to her husband.

In an earlier interview with People at the 2026 US Open, Biles explained that, “I’ve been in Houston most of the time, so I’m going to officially move there [to Indianapolis] a little bit later,” she said. “So I haven’t experienced too much, but the stadium is stunning. It’s beautiful. I’m just excited to watch my husband. It doesn’t matter, as long as he’s safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care.”

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The timing of the move is especially interesting because Biles and Owens had only recently completed their dream home after years of delays. Biles previously revealed that the design process took about a year and that construction began in February 2022. The project lasted far longer than the couple had expected, prompting her to joke, “They lied when they said nine months to build!” Despite the setbacks, the couple finally received the keys in November 2025. But then again, she had to relocate to Indianapolis.

However, Biles’ relocation does not necessarily mean the couple is giving up their Texas home. Instead, Indianapolis gives her the chance to support Owens during the NFL season while keeping the house they worked so hard to build. Aside from the move, Biles is also looking forward to having more time to rest. She admitted that finding a balance between relaxation and fun can be difficult when she travels frequently.

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While moving into her dream mansion marked an exciting new chapter, Simone Biles also faced an unexpectedly emotional moment when her former Texas home was sold, bringing back six years of cherished memories.

Simone Biles gets emotional while saying goodbye to her former Texas home

Biles and Owens purchased the four-bedroom property in Spring, Texas, in 2020 while planning their dream mansion. They lived in the house as their custom-built home took shape, eventually moving into the completed mansion in November 2025. Although the move marked the fulfillment of a long-held dream, their former property remained an important part of their lives. When it was listed for $1.275 million in September 2026, it quickly attracted a buyer, with the house reportedly selling within just four days.

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Despite the quick sale, Biles found it difficult to leave the place where she had spent such a significant period of her life. “I was here for six years, and I feel like there were just so many good memories, so many bad memories,” Biles shared in an emotional TikTok video. The 11-time Olympic medallist also explained that the property had played an important role in her personal growth. “But I feel like I grew up in this house. It’s made me a real adult, so I’m gonna miss it,” she shared.

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Biles admitted that she had not expected the goodbye to affect her so deeply. “Ugh, I didn’t think I’d be emotional about a house,” she said, expressing the feelings that came with leaving a place filled with years of personal memories. Even as she struggled with the farewell, Biles had a warm message for the new owners. “Whoever buys this house, I hope it brings you as much joy as it did for me,” she said.

Although Biles has moved into her dream mansion, leaving her former home was a reminder of the memories and milestones that made it special.