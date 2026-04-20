Simone Biles Raises Privacy Concerns As She Lands In Madrid As Laureus Awards Ambassador

Even with 11.9 million followers, Simone Biles‘ fame doesn’t grant the public free rein over her personal life, a reality that has once again followed her across the globe. Earlier in 2026, her husband’s privacy was put to the test in Milan when Jonathan Owens revealed someone had “tried to snatch” his shopping bag in the streets. He managed to handle the situation, but the moment was a stark reminder of the risks that come with popularity. Now, just two months later, that same tension has resurfaced, and again, this time it has struck when Biles was far from home.

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This week, Biles traveled to Madrid, Spain, nearly 5,005 miles away, to attend the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026 after being announced as a Laureus Ambassador. But this trip felt different as it was after a long time that she had travelled alone. And even in a new city, the attention didn’t slow down, more so in a negative way. As fans likely gathered outside her hotel and waited for hours, it turned the exciting moment into something overwhelming for the gymnast.

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That’s when Biles took to Instagram to make an emotional plea, “Okay I reallllllly love how passionate and dedicated y’all are, BUT I have to be honest. It really makes me anxious when you stand outside of the hotel all day.”

“Can we please please please love from afar & respect privacy xx 🤎🤎🤎” she requested. Simone Biles added, making her stance clear without pushing fans away: “I would love to take pics while I’m out & about though 🤎”

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This is not the first time Biles has spoken about how constant attention affects her. During the Paris 2024 Olympics, she opened up about feeling overwhelmed in the Olympic Village. Recalling her first day in the Olympic Village, she expressed that the experience had left her shaken:

“I have not done much around the Olympic Village, and it’s because the first day we got here, and I got to the cafeteria, and a lot of people were asking me for photos, like non-stop,” Simone Biles said. “Whenever I got sat down to eat, my anxiety was so bad I was shaking. And I couldn’t stop shaking, and I was so overwhelmed.”

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Imago Final: Artistic gymnastics – Paris 2024 – Floor August 05 2024: Simone Biles United States of America competes during floor final on Day 10 of the Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS at Bercy Arena, Paris, France. Ulrik Pedersen/CSM. Credit Image: Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Media Paris France EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240805_zma_c04_165.jpg UlrikxPedersenx csmphotothree277619

Because of that, she began avoiding common spaces. At the same time, her journey with mental health has been ongoing. Since her withdrawal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the “twisties,” she has continued to speak openly about it. More recently, she shared that she is still working through it, “I’m still on the health and wellness journey.” But this Madrid trip also stood out for another reason!

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Simone Biles draws a clear line on privacy after repeated public boundary issues