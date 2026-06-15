Simone Biles Returns to Her Mother’s Country Just Days After Her Major Health Scare

When Simone Biles left fans concerned by revealing she had “almost died,” without sharing the details of the medical emergency, her husband, Jonathan Owens, was away attending the Indianapolis Colts’ mandatory minicamp. But as soon as the camp ended, Owens made sure to return home and spend quality time with Biles at their newly built Texas mansion, reportedly worth $3 million. Now, the couple is taking things a step further as they head to a destination that reconnects Biles to her family roots.

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On June 14, Biles shared a video on Instagram, revealing that she was traveling to a place that means more to her than any other vacation destination. “We are going to my favorite vacation spot in the whole entire world today, which is Belize,” she said.

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The country holds a special place in Biles’ heart because of her mother, Nellie Biles. Born and raised in Belize before moving to the United States, Nellie later adopted Simone and her younger sister, Adria, alongside her husband, Ronald Biles. Because of her mother’s Belizean heritage, Simone and her siblings hold dual citizenship in both the United States and Belize. Over the years, the Olympic champion has often referred to Belize as her “second home.”

Speaking about her childhood visits, Biles recalled, “My mom and her whole entire family were born and raised in Belize, and so me and my siblings actually have dual citizenship.” She went on to share memories of spending time on Caye Caulker, one of Belize’s most popular islands. “Growing up, we used to go to Caye Caulker all the time, and it was so long ago that the island didn’t even have fresh water for the sink or the shower. We showered with the salt water,” Biles said.

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The video then followed Biles through her travel day. She showed herself finishing her packing, spending a few moments with her dogs, and getting ready to leave. At one point, she laughed that her luggage was probably over 50 pounds. From there, she shared clips of leaving home, arriving at the airport, boarding her flight, and eventually landing in Belize, where she collected her luggage and officially began the trip.

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The getaway appears to come at the perfect time for the couple. Owens still has a few weeks before the Colts report for training camp later in July at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. But this is not the first time Biles has returned to the country. She took a family trip to Belize in 2015 and stayed on Ambergris Caye. However, the nation has also embraced Biles’ achievements as if they were made under their own flag.

Belize celebrated Simone Biles’ Olympic success as one of its own

Simone Biles won four gold medals and one bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Soon after, the Belize Tourism Board publicly congratulated and invited the gymnast: “Congrats @simone_biles! Belize is so proud of you. We’d love to host you and the entire #FinalFive on a vacation once you’re ready to relax.”

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Biles replied, “My second home, you betta Belize we’re coming.” And she did. Following the Olympics, Biles traveled to Belize, where she received a warm welcome. Celebrations were organized in her honor, including a motorcade.

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“Simone’s success at such a young age will not only serve as an inspiration and motivation to our athletes to strive for excellence in all they do but as an inspiration and motivation to all Belizeans countrywide,” the Belize Tourism Board said in a statement.

But her ties to Belize didn’t end with Rio. Then in 2017, she came back with her family and friends and visited archaeological sites, waterfalls, rainforests and coastal areas of the country in Maya. She came again in 2021, spending a few days in Ambergris Caye and being given symbolic keys to the town of San Pedro.

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Biles even selected Belize for her bachelorette party before she wed Jonathan Owens in 2023. The couple had a lot of fun there last year and shared pictures and videos from their travels on social media. Belize is more than a vacation destination; it’s a place that helps Biles to connect with her family, her childhood, and a community that has loved her all these years.