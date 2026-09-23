Simone Biles Reveals Shocking Details Months After 3 Masked Men Broke Into Her Chicago Home

Earlier this year, Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens had a frightening encounter in Milan when someone tried to snatch his shopping bag while he was out during the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Indianapolis Colts safety managed to hold on to the bag because he had it wrapped around his hand, and the would-be thief ran off. Around the same time, the couple also faced another theft-related incident at their Chicago home, which Biles has only now revealed publicly.

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On September 22, Biles opened up about the incident while filming a “get ready with me” video on Instagram as she prepared to pick up a new car. According to the Olympic gymnast, the theft happened, around February 2026, during the final months she and Owens were living in Chicago, where he spent two seasons with the Bears. “I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche. Stole the GTS,” Biles said.

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Biles did not disclose exactly when the Porsche was purchased, although she had previously shared photos of a white Porsche on her Instagram Stories in October 2024. She also chose not to reveal many details about the theft, but hinted that there was much more to the story. “But that’s another story if you guys want to know,” Biles said. “I’ll do a story time on that.” The Porsche was eventually recovered.

Still, the incident prompted Biles to start looking for another vehicle. “So I’ve always wanted this car, but I didn’t necessarily want to pay the price,” she said. Her search initially took her to Audi, where she looked at the RS Q8 after being told it had the same engine as the car she wanted for about half the price. She decided to test-drive it, but the experience quickly changed her mind. “I didn’t like the way it drove and I’m not about to manhandle a car,” Biles said.

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She then headed to Porsche, where she came across the Cayenne GTS. This time, she knew almost immediately that she had found the right car. “And baby, when they turned that thing on, I was sold,” Biles said.

Biles compared her reaction to Tiffany Haddish’s character in Girls Trip, excitedly adding, “Give it to me. I want it. Give it to me.” However, the Porsche theft also had an impact beyond the car itself. Biles revealed that the incident was one of the reasons she and Owens decided to get a Doberman.

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Rather than letting the story become too serious, Biles returned to her usual humor. “I feel like I need a reality TV show,” she said. “The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity and so it would be really easy for producers to just film regularly.” Interestingly, this revelation comes at a time when Biles and Owens are once again adjusting to life in a new city.

Simone Biles prepares to leave Texas behind for part of the NFL season

After finally settling into their long-awaited Texas home, the couple faces another change ahead as Owens begins a new chapter with the Indianapolis Colts. Biles and Owens moved into their custom-built Texas home around February 2026, shortly after Owens’ 2025 season with the Chicago Bears came to an end. The property had been years in the making, with the couple beginning the design process in 2020 and construction finally being completed in November 2025.

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But their time in Texas has already been followed by another move. Owens signed a one-year contract with the Colts in March 2026 after spending the previous two seasons with the Bears. Biles initially stayed in Houston while Owens began his new chapter in Indianapolis. However, she confirmed in an interview with PEOPLE: “I’m going to officially move there [to Indianapolis] a little bit later.”

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Although she has not spent much time in Indianapolis yet, Biles already has one place she is looking forward to visiting regularly: Lucas Oil Stadium. For Biles, though, the move is less about the city itself and more about being there for her husband during the NFL season. “I’m just excited to watch my husband,” she said. “It doesn’t matter, as long as he’s safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care.” For Biles, the next chapter now comes with a new car, a new city and another season of cheering for her husband.