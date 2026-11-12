Simone Biles Reveals Skin Condition That Took Years to Fix

Simone Biles has faced her fair share of criticism over her natural hair, but over time, she learned not to let those comments affect her confidence. After her 2023 wedding to Jonathan Owens, she was criticised online over her hairstyle and the way her edges looked. However, by July 2024, she had become more comfortable with her natural hair, telling ELLE, “But I’m not embarrassed about it anymore.” Yet, behind that growing confidence, Simone was dealing with another hair-related problem. Before the Paris Olympics, she began experiencing persistent scalp itching and flaking, which became so uncomfortable that she struggled to find a solution. What she initially thought was ordinary dandruff turned out to be a different skin condition.

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In a video shared on Instagram on November 11, Simone opened up about how her scalp problems became increasingly difficult to manage around the time she turned 26. The constant itching and flaking became so severe that she sometimes scratched her scalp with a comb until it bled. She also revealed that the problem had started a couple of years before the Paris Olympics, but the symptoms grew much worse as she approached the Games.

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As the irritation continued, Simone tried to figure out what was causing it. She wondered whether she had developed an allergy to the coconut oil she was using or whether she was dealing with seborrheic dermatitis. “It was really irritating,” she said.

Although Simone suspected what might be causing the problem, she did not immediately visit a dermatologist. She was busy with training and travelling, and initially believed she could manage the symptoms on her own. She spent years trying over-the-counter products, but they did not provide the relief she needed. Eventually, after the Paris Olympics, she decided she could no longer put off getting medical help.

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Simone finally visited a dermatologist in Chicago, who diagnosed her with seborrheic dermatitis on her face and scalp. She was also diagnosed with eczema on her arms. Looking back, she recalled that she had already suspected seborrheic dermatitis after researching her symptoms. “I Googled that. I know it is,” she said, remembering her reaction to the diagnosis.

Thankfully, Simone eventually found something that helped with the itching and irritation. She added ZORYVE Foam, a prescription treatment, to her self-care routine. “It calmed the itch, and it helped get my skin clear,” she shared. She also explained that she liked the treatment because “it’s not a steroid or a shampoo.”

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The November 11 video was part of Simone’s partnership with ZORYVE and its parent company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, which was announced on September 29, 2026. The collaboration is part of the company’s “Skin to Believe In” campaign, which focuses on raising awareness about seborrheic dermatitis and eczema. The post also encouraged viewers to speak with their dermatologists or book a virtual appointment to find out whether the treatment might be suitable for them. However, Biles’ decision to speak openly about the condition came after a long period of struggling with it.

Paris Olympics struggle left Simone Biles worried about her hair

During the Paris Olympics, Simone was already dealing with unwanted attention over her natural hair. On July 30, some social media users criticised her ponytail, calling it messy. At that time, she explained that the 45-minute bus ride to the venue, in extreme heat and without air conditioning, had affected her hairstyle. Frustrated by the constant comments, she responded, “Next time you wanna comment on a black girls hair. JUST DON’T.” But the criticism over her hairstyle was only part of what Simone was dealing with at the time.

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She was also struggling with seborrheic dermatitis, which caused persistent itching and flaking. The irritation became so uncomfortable that she often scratched her scalp during training. In a later interview with Healthline, she recalled that people at the gym would even ask her to stop scratching. She was also worried that the television cameras would capture the flakes during competitions, especially when they zoomed in on her.

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“At the Olympics, I was flaking everywhere, so I was afraid that someone would see it on the TV,” she later revealed. Simone also spoke about the condition on TikTok because she did not want people to notice the flakes and start commenting without knowing what she was going through. “If somebody was online like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at her hair flaking,’ I already talked about it in a TikTok,” she said.

The experience left her feeling “embarrassed and stuck,” and the discomfort continued even after she returned from Paris. Simone later explained that she felt self-conscious during photoshoots and found it uncomfortable to discuss her scalp problems with hairstylists and makeup artists. Even having her hair parted or styled in braids could make her worry that the flakes would be visible. Despite everything she went through, Simone is now more comfortable speaking about her condition and sharing what helped her.