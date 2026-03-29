Simone Biles’ Rival Confirms Gymnastics Career Move After Long Hiatus

Since their thrilling Paris 2024 showdown, fans have awaited another Simone Biles–Rebeca Andrade clash. Both stepped away afterward, with Biles exploring life beyond gymnastics and new ventures, and Andrade largely out of sight. Now, after more than a year’s pause, the Brazilian star has finally made her next move.

Yes, Andrade has officially confirmed she’s returning to competition in 2026. Speaking about her comeback, she said, “And this return has also been very good. We’re not rushing anything. I need to get back to strengthening my body so that I feel ready to go back to using the equipment and everything else. But I’m very happy.”

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She hasn’t confirmed which tournaments she’ll enter yet, but one thing is certain: we’ll see her at the World Championships in Frankfurt, Germany. For now, Andrade is easing her way back, rebuilding strength and ensuring she’s fully ready before returning to the spotlight.

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Her comeback is being carefully guided by longtime coach Francisco “Chico” Porath, who has worked with her since childhood. It follows her decision to take time off after winning four medals at the Paris Olympics, a break she described as necessary, saying that 2025 was “the perfect year to take care of my body.” During that time, she skipped major competitions, including the World Championships, to recharge both physically and mentally.

Imago Rebeca Andrade with Olympic Gold Medal after winning the womens artistic gymnastics floor at the Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS Paris 2024 at Arena Bercy in Paris, France.

Even off the competition floor, Andrade made history in 2025! She became the first Brazilian woman to win the Laureus Award, taking home the “Comeback of the Year” honor for her incredible journey, from injuries to Olympic glory.

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Looking back on her break, Andrade said, “The decision to take a break came from me, and my family completely agreed. They understood that it was really the best time to take this break, and they completely respected my request. It was very peaceful.”

But her break wasn’t just about stepping away; it was about living life outside the gym for the first time in years. She added, “I was out of competition for a long time. It was extremely important for my well-being, especially mentally, but also physically… I wanted to go, places I didn’t have time for because of the responsibility of always being in the gym.”

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Now that Rebeca Andrade’s comeback is underway, one question lingers: Will fans see her face Simone Biles again at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

Andrade targets missing medal as Simone Biles’ 2028 future unclear

One of Andrade’s main goals in her return is to claim the one medal still missing from her collection. Despite 11 World Championship medals and six Olympic medals, she’s never reached the Olympic podium on her favorite apparatus, the uneven bars. Her best result there so far is a silver from the 2021 World Championships.

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“I would really like us to qualify the team to be in Los Angeles so that I can compete in a final in the apparatus I will be performing in, obviously,” Andrade said. “I really want to return to Brazil with a medal on the uneven bars, which is my dream. The uneven bars are my favorite apparatus. I already have my World Championship and World Cup medals. I’m just missing the Olympic medal.”

After a career full of achievements but also a few knee injuries, Andrade retired from floor exercises in August 2025 by choosing to focus on the apparatuses where she still competes: balance beam, vault, and uneven bars.

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As she said, “Even though I don’t do floor exercises, I still have to divide my time between these three apparatuses because there’s also the possibility of finals. Consequently, if I do a good routine in the qualifying round, I qualify…”

But while Andrade is focused on her comeback, whether her biggest rival will be there is still uncertain. As for now, Simone Biles has not officially committed to competing in 2028.

“A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics,” she said. “It’s in LA it’s back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure. Whether on the [gymnastics] apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that…”

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She hasn’t retired either. Simone Biles has said she’ll attend the Games in some capacity, but whether that’s on the apparatus or in the stands remains unclear.

“But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris…,” she told L’Equipe.

So while Andrade is focused on her comeback and chasing that elusive Olympic medal on the uneven bars, whether the world will see a Simone Biles vs. Andrade showdown in Los Angeles is still very much up in the air.