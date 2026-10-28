Simone Biles’ Rival Teases New Professional Pursuit After Retiring From Floor Exercise

Whenever we think of Rebeca Andrade and the floor exercise, one moment immediately comes to mind: the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the Brazilian gymnast defeated her biggest rival, Simone Biles, to claim Olympic gold. But after the Games, Rebeca decided to step away from the floor exercise and give her body a much-needed break after years of injuries. So, how does she plan to fill the gap left by one of her signature events? Well, it seems Rebeca might have something new up her sleeve! Her latest Instagram post has left fans wondering whether the Olympic champion is preparing to take on a new professional pursuit or new routine or has a surprise waiting to be revealed.

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On October 27, Andrade made an announcement on Instagram, hinting that she was ready to try something new professionally. In her post, Rebeca wrote, “As you all know, I’ve decided to retire from soil (floor) in order to find a balance between the sport I love and my health. But, after all this time, there’s still something missing to reach that balance. Or better yet: go missing.” (Translated using Google Translate.)

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She continued, “So I decided to practice a new mode. It’s something I always liked. Now I feel like it’s time to challenge myself and do it professionally.” Rebeca ended her message by promising to reveal her new activity soon and asking her followers to guess what it could be. Naturally, the announcement sparked curiosity, as the wording made it sound as though she was preparing to enter a completely new field.

But before fans start imagining the Olympic champion trading her leotard for a whole new professional career, there is a small detail worth noticing. The post includes the hashtag #publicidade, which means advertising in Portuguese. As it turns out, the announcement is part of an advertising campaign for BIS, the Brazilian chocolate wafer brand owned by Mondelēz. The campaign features a limited-edition collaboration inspired by UNO Stacko, turning Rebeca’s reputation for balance into a playful challenge.

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Instead of performing difficult tumbling passes and sticking her landings on the gymnastics floor, the Olympic champion is taking on a rather different task: stacking chocolate wafers into a tower without letting it fall. The concept borrows from UNO Stacko, a game in which players carefully remove and stack blocks while trying to keep the tower standing.

So, while her Instagram message initially sounds like a serious announcement about a new professional discipline, the mystery is tied to the chocolate brand’s promotional campaign rather than a confirmed change in her sporting career. Although the new announcement is promotional, Rebeca’s decision to stop competing in the floor exercise is real.

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Her Olympic gold in Paris was one of the defining moments of her career. She scored 14.166 points in the floor final, finishing just 0.033 ahead of Simone Biles, who earned silver with 14.133 points. The victory was particularly memorable given the years of physical challenges Rebeca had faced. But with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon, the question remains: will she be back on the Olympic stage, and which events will she compete in?

Rebeca Andrade eyes LA 2028 comeback with 3 events

After the Paris 2024 Olympics, Rebeca Andrade took a break from competition in 2025 to focus on her physical and mental health. She returned to competition in 2026, gradually rebuilding her routines as she looks ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Her comeback has focused on vault and balance beam, while she has ruled out returning to floor exercise.

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In an interview ahead of the 2026 World Championships, Andrade said the break left her feeling mentally refreshed and more eager to compete. “I came back feeling much more mentally refreshed, and my desire to compete is even stronger,” she said. return began in June 2026 at the Pan American Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rio de Janeiro, where she competed on vault only and won gold with an average of 14.266 in the final. She also helped Brazil win team silver.

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In September, she added a silver medal on balance beam at the World Challenge Cup in Szombathely, Hungary. At the World Championships in Rotterdam in October, Andrade won vault gold with a score of 14.466, claiming her third world title on the apparatus. She also competed on balance beam and helped Brazil finish fifth in the team event, securing a place at the 2027 World Championships in Chengdu, where the team will seek qualification for Los Angeles 2028.

Looking ahead, Andrade plans to continue on vault and beam while working toward a return to uneven bars in 2027. Bars is her favorite apparatus, and she hopes to build a competitive routine that could put her in contention for an Olympic medal. Her plans have also drawn attention as fans wonder whether she could face Simone Biles again at the Los Angeles Games.

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Biles recently joked about a possible return, saying she would compete on vault and balance beam at LA 2028 “only if Andrade pinky promises she won’t do the AA.” The comment referred to the individual all-around competition, where gymnasts compete across all four apparatuses.

Andrade has made clear, however, that floor exercise will remain off her programme because of the strain it places on her body. “I don’t want to do floor anymore,” she said, explaining that the event had become physically exhausting and painful. She added that her coach, Francisco Porath, understood her decision and supported her in prioritizing her health. Her focus now is on extending her career to Los Angeles 2028 while helping Brazil qualify for the Games. As she said after winning her latest world title, “the cycle isn’t over and there’s a lot ahead.”