Simone Biles Shares Honest Take on Colts Move as Jonathan Owens Begins New NFL Chapter

Simone Biles’ plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remain up in the air, but one thing has stayed constant amid the uncertainty: her support for her husband, Jonathan Owens. Back in March, Owens signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an unrestricted free agent after leaving the Chicago Bears. Now, with the 2026 NFL season set to begin on September 13, Biles has opened up about adjusting to life around her husband’s new team.

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While Biles has yet to fully settle into Indianapolis, she revealed that a permanent move is still ahead. Speaking to PEOPLE about the transition, the Olympic champion admitted, “I’ve been in Houston most of the time, so I’m gonna officially move there a little bit later. So I haven’t experienced too much, but the stadium is like stunning. It’s beautiful.”

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Despite not having spent much time in Indianapolis yet, Biles already has one clear reason to look forward to the Colts’ season. Her attention is not on the team’s results or the pressure surrounding Owens’ new chapter; she’s looking forward to watching her husband. “It doesn’t matter, like, as long as he’s safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care,” she added.

However, adjusting to a new city and NFL team is hardly unfamiliar territory for Biles. She has supported Owens through multiple team changes throughout his career. When Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers in March 2023 after four seasons with the Houston Texans, Biles quickly made his NFL career part of her own busy schedule.

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Owens later revealed that she traveled to watch him play almost every weekend despite training Monday through Saturday for her own Olympic comeback. According to Owens, Biles would leave practice on Saturday, fly to Green Bay, attend his game on Sunday, and return to training Monday morning.

The following year brought another move. Owens signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears in March 2024, and Biles once again embraced the change as the couple settled into a new city. The Bears reported that the couple spent time getting acclimated to their new home, with Biles recalling her previous connection to Chicago from competing there as a gymnast. She also joined Owens at a Chicago White Sox game, where he threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

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For Biles, being able to support Owens has remained a meaningful part of their relationship. Reflecting on her presence at his events, she said, “It has meant the world to be able to support him.” Now, Biles is preparing to do it all over again in Indianapolis. But while Owens is focused on what comes next on the football field, questions remain about what the future holds for Biles herself.

Simone Biles’ comeback hints grow stronger

Back in April 2026, Biles spoke with CNN about the possibility of returning to competition. She made it clear that the door was still open, but she was far from making a decision, putting her chances at “50-50.” Biles also revealed that the biggest hurdle was not necessarily whether her body could handle another Olympic campaign.

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She said she and her coaches believed she could get physically ready, but her mental health and willingness to commit to another demanding Olympic cycle would ultimately determine whether she returned. Then came a more intriguing hint in August.

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On August 14, Biles returned to the World Champions Centre in Texas, the gym owned by her parents where she trained before becoming an 11-time Olympic medalist. She shared glimpses from inside the facility, including her old locker, alongside the caption, “Just how I left it.” The visit alone was enough to reignite speculation about a potential LA 2028 comeback, although Biles did not suggest that she was officially returning to competition.

Soon after, however, she went a step further by getting back on the equipment and testing her gymnastics skills. Biles joked that she was “playing around to see if [she’s] still got it.” And now, Biles has added another intriguing piece to the puzzle.

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On September 8, while attending the 2026 US Open, Biles spoke about Serena Williams’ own return to competitive tennis. Rather than simply discussing Williams’ comeback from afar, Biles revealed that she wanted to reach out to the tennis legend herself.

“I actually need to text her like, ‘Hey, what are your thoughts?’ We need to catch up. We need to catch up,” Biles said. Biles still has no official comeback announcement to make. In fact, she jokingly made that clear at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, telling reporters, “No breaking news tonight!”

For now, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist remains in the same place she has been for much of 2026, keeping the door to Los Angeles open without promising that she will walk through it.