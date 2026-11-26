“My mental and physical health is above all medals I could ever win.” Simone Biles made this clear after one of the hardest moments of her career at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The American gymnast had arrived in Japan with hopes of adding more gold medals to her collection, but things did not go as planned. After experiencing the twisties, she withdrew from several events to protect her well-being. It was a difficult decision, but it taught her that her health had to come before any medal. Since then, Biles has been open about her struggles and the importance of mental health. Now, years after that experience, she is using her own journey to encourage young people to put their wellbeing first.

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On November 25, Mandarin Oriental shared an Instagram post featuring Biles and her work with Laureus Sport for Good in Hong Kong. The Olympic champion spent time with young people involved in Laureus-supported programmes, taking part in activities and speaking to them about mental health. Her visit was part of Mandarin Oriental’s festive-season campaign, Unfolding Wonders, through which the hotel group has partnered with Laureus, a charity chosen by Biles.

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The organisation supports more than 300 programmes around the world, using sport to help children and young people build confidence, find opportunities and improve their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Oriental (@mandarinoriental)

During the visit, Biles also shared how much her own mental health journey had shaped her career. “A vital part of my career and the success that I’ve had is mental health and putting that at the forefront. I had to learn to believe in myself, trust my body again,” she said. Those words carry particular meaning when looking back at what happened in Tokyo.

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After stepping away from competition, she had to work through the fear and uncertainty that came with returning to a sport where knowing exactly where her body was in the air mattered so much. Biles eventually found her way back to the sport, making her competitive return in 2023 before delivering another memorable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She won three gold medals and one silver, but her comeback was about more than adding to her medal collection. It also showed that stepping away when she needed to had not ended her career. Instead, she returned when she felt ready, on her own terms, and continued to speak about the lessons she had learned along the way.

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She has also been honest about how therapy remains part of her life, even after returning to the top of gymnastics. During an event in Argentina in October 2025, Biles revealed that she still attends therapy once a week. She explained that she had once been afraid of being judged for seeking help but no longer viewed it that way. “I used to kind of hate therapy and was really scared of therapy and being deemed as weak and now I know it’s just strong,” she said.

Her work with Laureus also gives her a chance to take these lessons beyond the gymnastics community. In February 2026, Biles joined the organization as an ambassador and became involved in its efforts to give more young people access to sport. Through its programmes, Laureus supports children who may not otherwise have the same opportunities to participate in sports and benefit from the confidence, friendships and sense of belonging they can bring. Her involvement also comes at a time when Biles is thinking about her own future in gymnastics, particularly the possibility of one more Olympic appearance.

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Simone Biles remains undecided about 2028 Olympic comeback

Simone Biles has not competed since the Paris 2024 Games, where she won three gold medals and one silver, but she has not ruled out another Olympic appearance. During an interview with CNN at the Laureus World Sports Awards in April 2026, she admitted that she was still undecided about competing in Los Angeles. “I feel like we’re still at a 50-50,” she said, adding that while she was confident she could regain her physical fitness, her mental readiness would play a major role in the decision.

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The idea of competing at a home Olympics has certainly caught her attention. Speaking to the Associated Press in September 2026, Biles admitted that the opportunity to compete in front of her home crowd was difficult to ignore. “Like a home Olympic Games, like, how could you not? It’s absolutely incredible,” she said. She also revealed that she had recently visited the gym with her sister, Adria, and decided to try a double layout. To her surprise, she managed to complete the skill and felt less nervous than she expected.

In an October 2026 interview with Parade, Biles offered another update on her plans, confirming that she would be present at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics but leaving her competitive role open. “I’m not sure if I’ll be on the floor [or] in the stands, but I will be there in some capacity,” she said. For now, she has not confirmed a comeback, and she appears comfortable taking her time before making that decision. After everything she experienced in Tokyo, Biles knows that returning to gymnastics must be something she genuinely wants, not something she feels pressured to do.