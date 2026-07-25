Simone Biles Shares Recovery Update After Undisclosed Health Scare

Simon Biles said in June that she’d nearly died. Seven weeks later, she’s still not saying why, but she’s letting fans see a little more of what recovery actually looks like. On July 22, Biles shared an Instagram story from what appeared to be a medical office, wearing scrubs, alongside her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens.

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The photo captured a procedure that took place the day before, on Owens’ 31st birthday.

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“His birthday but he takes me to get my procedure 🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍,” Biles wrote on her Instagram story, adding that she’d woken up singing BossMan Dlow’s “Talk My S–t,” a small, lighthearted detail that stood in contrast to the seriousness of the visit itself. She didn’t share what the procedure was for, or whether it connects back to the original health scare.

That original emergency dates back to June 6, when Biles first told fans, “Almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card.” She described it as one of the scariest experiences of her life, made harder by the fact that Owens wasn’t there when it happened. He was in Indianapolis at the time, fulfilling practice obligations after signing a one-year deal with the Colts in March.

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“I’ve been in bed resting this week,” Biles wrote at the time. “I’ll explain sooner or later but shoutout to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited and or sent flowers.”

About a week after that first post, Biles traveled to the Dominican Republic with Owens as part of her recovery, sharing photos and videos from the trip, including moments with non-alcoholic drinks. Some fans pushed back on the timing, with one commenting, “Almost died but look at these traveling selfies.” Biles didn’t let it slide.

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“Ugh these comments make me sad,” she wrote. “I hope you understand that life changing experiences can shift your perspective.”

She has kept the door closed on further medical detail since, even as this latest update adds a new, still-unanswered question: whether whatever brought her in for this procedure has any bearing on a return to elite competition.

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Simone Biles leaves door open for historic fourth Olympic appearance

Biles has gone back and forth on this question for a while now, and where she actually stands has moved since the immediate aftermath of Paris 2024. Right after winning her seventh Olympic gold in the vault final, she famously said “never say never” about LA 2028, adding, “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old.”

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That openness softened by early 2025. Speaking to Sports Illustrated in January, Biles said she was leaning toward not competing again, weighing what a fourth Olympic cycle would actually cost her at this stage of her life.

“Life and death,” Biles said. “Because I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like prom, college. Now it’s like starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

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By that April, at the Laureus World Sports Awards, she hadn’t fully closed the door either, saying she was still enjoying time off before deciding anything, and that she’d “be at the Olympics, whether it’s on the floor or in the stands,” regardless of whether she’s competing.

A fourth Olympics would be a historic milestone for Biles regardless of which way she leans. It would also require exactly the kind of years-long commitment she’s now openly weighing against a very different set of priorities than she had heading into Paris, a decision made even more uncertain while the specifics of her recent health scare and procedure remain unexplained.