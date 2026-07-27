Simone Biles Shows Up for Biggest Fitness Event Just Days After Surgery

Since the last two months, Simone Biles has faced one challenge after another. Just days ago, the Olympic champion revealed that she had undergone a medical procedure, sharing a photo from a medical setting alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens. The update came shortly after Biles opened up about a terrifying health scare that left her fearing for her life. But now the 7x Olympic medalist is providing some good news as she continues her recovery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On July 26, Biles attended Faces of Fitness Fest in Chicago, an event focused on health, movement, and wellness. The appearance marked one of her first public outings after her recent procedure. Biles even shared glimpses from the event on her Instagram Stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking confident and full of energy, Biles arrived wearing a red tank top, matching red leggings, white sneakers, and black sunglasses as she took part in the festival activities on the second day of the event. She even shared her thoughts on wellness and the importance of taking care of both physical and mental health. Interestingly, Biles has previously been open about the importance of listening to her body.

During the Tokyo Olympics, she stepped away from several events after experiencing the “twisties,” a moment that sparked a worldwide conversation about athlete mental health and the pressure performers face at the highest level. Biles also reshared a post from Tessa Johnson, who celebrated meeting the gymnastics legend while holding a real goat. The post featured a playful caption: “11 goats for the goat, this is my dream…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Biles, however, had a different reaction to the animal encounter. After trying to touch the goat, she jokingly admitted she was nervous and wrote, “terrified of my own family,” giving fans a playful glimpse of her personality during her recovery period. Even Biles also gave a special treat by showing off a few of her gymnastics skills during the festival.

Known as the “Lollapalooza of fitness,” Faces of Fitness Fest welcomed around 12,000 attendees for workout sessions, nutrition education, and discussions about mental health. Faces of Fitness co-founder Lindsay Grass praised Biles’ presence at the festival, saying, “She was just an incredible person to meet. She was so personable and she was excited about the event, which made us even more excited,” Grass said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Biles looked fit and full of energy during her recent appearance, she has not revealed the exact details of the medical procedure she underwent. Her return to the public eye showed that she is recovering well, but the bigger question remains: is she physically and mentally ready for another Olympic comeback?

Simone Biles keeps LA 2028 dream alive

Following her historic haul of three gold medals and one silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Biles improved her Olympic medal count to seven gold and one silver. Many thought her Paris run would be her last Olympics, but the prospect of her being able to represent her country at home in Los Angeles 2028 has kept her in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about a potential LA 2028 return, Biles has repeatedly said “never say never.” The idea of competing in front of a home crowd is exciting, but she has also acknowledged the demanding physical and mental commitment required to compete at the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biles’ choice isn’t just whether her body can take another Olympic season, but if she’s mentally prepared for the additional stress that comes with it. Previously, she had shared that her decision would be a “50-50” as her coaches would help her prepare physically while she would have to prepare mentally.

The physical toll of her career has also played a major role in her thinking. After Paris 2024, Biles admitted that her body needed time to recover after years of intense training and competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Biles does compete at LA 2028, she would be 31 years old making her one of the oldest female gymnasts to represent Team USA at an Olympic Games. Her coach Laurent Landi has also kept the possibility open, encouraging Biles to take her time and focus on what feels right for her future.