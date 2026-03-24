Simone Biles Surprises Closest Friend Who Helped During Olympics With Five Figure Gift

Before the world knew her name, Simone Biles was just a six-year-old in a gymnastics class. Standing beside her was another little girl, Rachel Roettger. Neither of them knew then that one would become a global icon with 11 Olympic medals, while the other would stay away from the cameras. But they never walked away from each other. And now, years later, that same friendship showed up again in a heartwarming gesture.

Rachel Roettger, who married Drake Roettger in 2023, recently shared a life update as she is expecting a baby. But along with that announcement came something she clearly did not see coming!

Taking to Instagram, Rachel posted a series of photos that caught attention. In the first image, she stands in a garage beside a brand-new white Hyundai Palisade SEL FW. Even a large pink ribbon was stretched across the hood of the car.

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Right next to her is Simone Biles, holding her baby bump. The rest of the photos show the white SUV from different angles, along with the car keys, while one frame also includes her husband. But the meaning behind the moment became clear through Rachel’s caption:

She wrote, “get you a bestfriend like mine 😜💗 which SB surprised me w/ my dream mom car 🥹 forever thankful for YOU. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 xo.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Roettger (@rachelroettger528) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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Simone Biles replied in the comments, “love youuuu sm,” with Rachel responding, “love you back.” Interestingly, the car, a gift from Simone Biles, is valued at around $41,339. However, Biles also shared parts of the moment on her Instagram stories. In one, she is seen signing the car with the caption, “buying my best friend a car.” In another, she posed with it with the car, writing, “truly blessed to be able to do these things.”

Even though they both live in Texas and follow different careers, Rachel works as a Procurement Buyer at Baker Hughes. They’ve maintained a close friendship over the years. But how did it all begin?

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Rachel Roettger sensed Simone Biles’ struggle before anyone else in Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles and Rachel Roettger have been friends since they were six years old. They met in a gymnastics class in Texas. Since then, their friendship has stood the test of time.

When Biles withdrew from several events in the Tokyo Olympics due to the “twisties,” most people assumed it was due to nerves. Rachel, however, sensed immediately that something was wrong. “I knew right then and there something was wrong,” she said from her home in Spring. Concerned, she texted Biles: “Hey, what is going on? Are you okay? ’ I thought she was hurt because there’s no way she should have landed like that.” Biles replied, “I’m not hurt, but I’m just going through some things.”

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Even as adults, their friendship remains intact. When Rachel married Drake Roettger on October 6, 2023, Biles could not attend the wedding as she was competing in Belgium at the World Gymnastics Championships. Yet she didn’t let her BF’s big day go by without her, as she shared on social media:

“My beautiful best friend got married while I was away in Belgium. I’M CRYING, Y’ALL! Such a beautiful couple! I wish you many years of love and happiness! Rachel Roettger, LOVE YOU 2 SM.” Also, Biles even made a personal connection on the big day, FaceTiming Rachel from the Sportpaleis just moments before receiving her medal. Sharing a screenshot of the call with Rachel and her sister Adria Biles, she wrote, “Facetiming while waiting for awards… real love!”

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From childhood classes to Olympic arenas and surprise gifts, Simone Biles has shown that true friendship has no limits.