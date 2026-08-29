Simone Biles Takes Brother Out to Meet Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Indiana Feverst

Simone Biles has never hidden her admiration for women’s sports, and her connection with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever goes back to 2024. After attending her first WNBA game that year, the gymnastics superstar met Clark and the Fever players and promised it would be her “first of many WNBA games.” Two years later, Biles returned to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, this time bringing her brother along as she reunited with the Fever squad after their latest victory.

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The latest meeting came after the Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun 111-91 on Friday, August 28, 2026. Clark delivered one of her best performances of the season, finishing with 34 points and 12 assists. Kelsey Mitchell matched her with 34 points, while Aliyah Boston added 14 points and Makayla Timpson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. The victory improved Indiana to 26-14, with the Fever winning seven of their last nine games.

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After the game, the Indiana Fever shared footage of Biles meeting the team after the win. Biles was seen wearing a black WNBA hoodie with black boots, a white bag, and her signature braids. She was also accompanied by a man who appeared in the postgame footage. During the interaction, Biles referred to him as “my brother,” although his identity has not been independently confirmed.

Among the Fever stars Biles met was Caitlin Clark, with the two sharing a warm hug. Clark greeted the Olympic champion with a simple, “Good to see you.” Biles also met Sophie Cunningham, who gave her an enthusiastic welcome, telling the gymnastics legend, “You are a badass.” The Olympic star was also seen interacting with Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston, more adding to a memorable postgame meeting with the Fever squad.

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Interestingly, Biles’ first documented in-person WNBA game was also a Fever home game against the Connecticut Sun. On August 28, 2024, Biles and fellow Olympic champion Gabby Thomas attended the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana defeated Connecticut 84-80, with Clark finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists.

That night became even more memorable because Clark broke the WNBA rookie record for three-pointers in a season. Her 86th three-pointer moved her past Rhyne Howard’s previous mark of 85, giving Biles a front-row seat to one of Clark’s early career milestones. After the game, Biles and Thomas met the Fever players and posed for pictures with the squad.

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Biles later celebrated the experience on social media, writing, “EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS 🫶🏾 so happy to be able to go support!” She also added that it was her “first of many WNBA games.” Clark, meanwhile, was just as excited to meet the Olympic stars. She shared the encounter on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Lemme fan girl real quick.”

Two years later, Biles was back with the Fever, sharing another special moment with Clark and the team after their big win over the Sun.