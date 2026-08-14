Simone Biles Teases LA Olympics Comeback With Visit to Gymnastics Training Center

Simone Biles has once again sparked fresh speculation over her LA28 plans, with the seven-time Olympic gold medalist still leaving the door open to a possible return. After stepping away from competition following the Paris 2024 Olympics, Biles has remained uncertain about whether she wants to chase a fourth Olympic appearance in Los Angeles. With two years still to go, nothing has been decided yet, but the dream of seeing Biles compete on home soil is starting to feel a little more real for fans.

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On August 13, Biles shared an Instagram Story featuring a picture from inside the World Champions Centre in Texas. The facility is closely associated with Biles and her family and includes the equipment used by elite gymnasts, from a red foam pit to trampolines and spring floors. Her appearance inside the gym does not confirm that she has returned to serious training for LA28, but it was enough to get fans talking about whether another Olympic run could be on her mind.

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The timing is especially interesting because Biles has been very open about where she stands on Los Angeles. Back on April 30, 2026, she admitted that her chances of competing at LA28 were still “50-50.” Speaking to CNN Sports at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Biles explained that the biggest question is not whether she can physically get ready, but whether she is mentally prepared to take on another Olympic cycle.

“Mental health plays a big role in it because, physically, my coaches will get me in shape,” Biles said. “I can get myself in shape. We believe in that ability. We’re really thankful that I’m still healthy. But mental is a huge thing, and it’s a lot of dedication on that, because the road’s not easy. It’s long, but it’s still work.”

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Those words provide perhaps the best look yet at what could be the decision for Biles’ future. And there’s one thing that will make LA28 hard to overlook.

Los Angeles is a new opportunity for Biles. The 2028 Games are scheduled to take place in the United States, which could allow her to compete in front of a home audience at her fourth Olympics. That prospect has left the door open. But her age adds another question.

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Biles was born in March 1997; she will be 31 years old during the 2028 Olympics. Age hasn’t held her back from competing at the highest level, yet. But she has admitted that gymnastics at this level can take its toll on the body. After the Games, Biles spoke about how much her body had gone through, saying that it had “literally collapsed” and that she became sick for 10 days.

Experience is important when looking at another Olympic cycle. To get ready for LA28 would take months and years of grueling training, and Biles has more experience than most to know what that would look like. Yet, she has also shown that age does not necessarily define what she can accomplish. But Simone Biles is not the only member of the Paris Olympic team with her LA28 future still unfolding.

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Suni Lee, Jade Carey make LA28 rush as Jordan Chiles remains unsure

One of Simone Biles’ teammates coming back to the top of gymnastics is Jade Carey, who is on her own path to LA. After taking 2025 away from elite gymnastics, Carey announced her return to competition earlier this year. She made her elite comeback at the 2026 American Classic in June, winning gold on vault and floor while qualifying for the U.S. Championships.

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Carey has also made it clear where she wants this turnaround to go. When asked about her Olympic aspirations, she said: “The end goal definitely is LA.”

Then there’s Suni Lee, who has made the most progress towards LA28. The Tokyo Olympics all-around champion publicly revealed that she would be returning to competitive gymnastics two years before the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

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While Carey and Lee have both committed to another Olympic attempt, Jordan Chiles remains uncertain. Speaking to NBC Sports about her future in elite gymnastics and the possibility of competing at LA28, Chiles made it clear that she has not reached a decision yet.

“The wait is still on,” Chiles said. “I definitely am going on a lot of vacation, so stay tuned for that. I think right now my mind is just focusing on me, personally, mentally. The wait is still on.”

That leaves the Paris Olympic team in an interesting position.