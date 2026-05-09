Sports World Heartbroken While Olympians Raise Money After Fire Destroys Gym

Founded in 1986, the Lynx Gymnastics Centre had become a second home for many gymnasts in Aylesbury. Many superstar gymnasts like twin sisters Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, who won bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, and Ondine Achampong have trained there previously. But now, the gymnastics community has been left heartbroken after a devastating fire tore through the very facility where so many dreams were built.

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An official statement on the gym’s Instagram page confirmed the news after the BBC broke the story on May 7th. Moreover, to cope with the damage caused, the club started a GoFundMe page. The funds raised would help cover temporary training facilities, support relocated athletes, urgent recovery costs, and more.

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“Following the devastating fire at our gym, we are now facing the huge challenge of keeping our community together while rebuilding for the future. We are asking the global gymnastics community, friends, supporters, clubs, athletes, coaches, and families to stand with us during this incredibly difficult time,” Lynx Gymnastics said in a statement.

The Olympic medalist twins, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, who once trained at the said gym, stepped in to help raise money, “We are still in disbelief that our gym we call home has been destroyed” they shared. “By spreading the word and donating where possible, it helps so many in this difficult time! Even the smallest amount makes a huge difference!”

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According to the BBC, the fire broke out at the facility around 9 am BST, prompting the Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to send seven crews to fight the blaze. It also forced a road closure, although the crew eventually managed to get things under control. By 12.30 pm BST, the roads were open and residents were allowed to move about again.

However, while the firefighters were able to fight the blaze, the inferno hit the facility hard. Images posted on social media and by the club show devastating damage inside the gym. That confirmed reports that firefighters believed that the building was “partly destroyed.”

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“This is a huge tragedy for the entire gymnastics community. It’s heartbreaking to see all of this.😔,” wrote a user on Instagram.

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Fortunately, there were no children or adults in the facility at the time, and the BBC reported that nobody suffered injuries. That’s because the gym closed for “essential maintenance” but now faces a long road back.

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“Lynx Gymnastics Club has always believed gymnastics is more than sport — it is family, community, opportunity, and home,” reads the statement. “For 40 years, we have supported everyone from grassroots and SEND gymnastics to Olympic & Team GB athletes, helping thousands of young people grow in confidence and ambition.”

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Their pleas have worked wonders as the gymnastics community has come out in droves. The fundraising page has already raised over £15k and rising, which is just over half of their goal. That is largely because of how well loved Lynx Gymnastic Centre has become in the area.

Not just that, the fact that Olympic bronze medalists, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, also wrote, “Please help support us and everyone at the club! 🙏😭” And they weren’t the only ones.

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Fans shower love on Lynx Gym after devastating fire rocks the facility

For many, this was the centre of their universe; for others, it offered a chance to watch the future. As per the BBC, the gym supported more than 1,000 members, including pre-schoolers, school-aged children, and competitive gymnasts. Including the British twins who won the Olympic bronze medal in the team exercise, marking Team Great Britain’s first Olympic team medal in 93 years.

After the fire, they weren’t the only ones hurt as NCAA star Ondine Achampong also asked the community to help out what she called her “second family and home.” But Achampong and the Gadirova twins’ plea has hit the mark perfectly.

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So much so that the GoFundMe page for Lynx Gymnastics Centre is already halfway to its goal. In fact, Jonna Wilson reacted to the news, writing, “Heartbroken for you guys 😢 thoughts are with you 🧡”.

One parent even posted, “Oh, I am so sorry and sad to see this. Maisie’s love for gymnastics began here when she was only 4. I am absolutely devastated for you all 😢”

And several other fans, including British springboard diver Tonia Couch, echoed her thoughts. She reacted to the news with a simple but effective, “😢😢😢😢😢😢”.

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For now, the messages, donations, and support have offered Lynx Gymnastics Centre a lifeline. And while the building may be gone, the community around it clearly isn’t going anywhere.