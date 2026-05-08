Stanford Gymnast Faces Doping Ban Without Positive Test as Controversial Case Heads to Court

One of Ana Barbosu’s cases is already before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). That was around the Paris Olympic bronze medal controversy involving Jordan Chiles, whose bronze was stripped after CAS ruled that her appeal had been filed beyond the one-minute deadline. However, in January 2026, the Swiss Federal Court ordered CAS to reexamine the case after fresh evidence emerged. Aside from that dispute, another case involving Barbosu is now headed to CAS again. This time, because she is set to be suspended for a doping ban despite the absence of a positive test.

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The statement released by the International Testing Agency (ITA) provisionally suspended the 19-year-old Barbosu after an anti-doping rule violation. This comes on the back of the teenager committing three whereabouts failures within one year.

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“The ITA confirms that gymnast Ana Maria Bărbosu was charged with an ADRV under Article 2.4 of the World Gymnastics Anti-Doping Rules (World Gymnastics ADR) for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months,” reads the statement.

“Further, in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and Article 7.4.2 of the World Gymnastics Anti-Doping Rules, a provisional suspension has been imposed on the athlete.”

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As an Olympic athlete, the gymnast must be available 24/7 for dr*g testing. Furthermore, they have to provide daily whereabouts updates to the anti-doping committee. That includes specific time slots every day when they’re available for testing. That’s something every Olympic athlete has to go through, and missing three tests through whereabouts failures is a violation of the anti-doping rules in place. It carries a provisional suspension, which the anti-doping authority has applied to Bărbosu’s case, although they have yet to reveal her final term.

That depends on the ITA’s investigation and any potential appeal. But as per the norm, her potential suspension will be for up to two years. Both World Gymnastics and the ITA have handed out lower sentences in the past. American Olympic star Yul Moldauer is a clear example, as he got a 16-month suspension for the same violation. The ITA’s statement added that Ana Bărbosu will appeal her suspension with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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“The athlete has requested that the case be referred for adjudication to the Court of Arbitration for Sport Anti-Doping Division, where the athlete will have the opportunity to present explanations and evidence regarding each of the three whereabouts failures,” the statement added.

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“Pursuant to World Gymnastics’ delegation of its anti-doping program to the ITA, the prosecution of the case is being handled entirely by the ITA. Given that the case is underway, there will be no further comments made.”

However, while the ITA confirmed the charge and provisional suspension, the Romanian quickly broke her silence. The Romanian gymnast took to social media to address the situation and offer her side of the story.

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Ana Bărbosu releases a statement after being suspended

Even in this day and age, whereabout failures are a common occurrence. For many athletes, hectic schedules mean they’re juggling a lot at once. That especially applies to someone like Bărbosu, who only recently arrived in America. The 19-year-old announced she would compete for the Stanford Cardinals and kicked off the 2026 season.

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She recently completed her freshman season, leading the team to a top ten finish. The 19-year-old ended the 2026 NCAA Championships with a silver medal after finishing second on the beam. But Stanford got knocked out in the semi-finals. If suspended, however, the Romanian will miss her next two seasons and will become eligible again in her senior year.

That could be a big blow to her 2028 Olympic hopes, and Bărbosu opened up on the suspension in a statement. “I wanted to share and clarify some information that has been circulating,” Barbosu wrote on her Instagram story. “As you can imagine, moving to the US and starting college (at Stanford within the last year) has been a big transition.

“Navigating through all the changes has been challenging, and I’m continuing to learn and grow through each experience.”

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According to Gymnastics Now, Stanford declined to comment when asked about the matter. The college hasn’t released a statement about the situation either, but judging by the Romanian’s statement, they’re backing her. That does make the situation interesting, especially as the teenager attested that this has nothing “to do with prohibited substances”.

“To be clear, this situation has nothing to do with prohibited substances, and I have been grateful for the guidance and support throughout the process,” she added.

Now, Ana Bărbosu’s focus shifts from the gym floor to CAS as she attempts to clear her name. But with the 2028 Olympics looming in the distance, the Romanian suddenly finds herself fighting the biggest battle of her young career.