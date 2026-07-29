“There is No Age Gap”: 30-Year-Old Gymnast Wins Gold Medal to Break Another Glass Ceiling

Ellie Black arrived at the Paris Olympics battling ankle issues, but her dream took a hit when she fell on the balance beam during the all-around final. Still, she refused to let the setback define her, finishing sixth and making history as the first Canadian female artistic gymnast to compete at 4 Olympic Games. With retirement questions surrounding her future, Black chose to keep going. Two years later, at 30, she showed that age is no barrier by winning the Commonwealth Games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On July 26 in Glasgow, Black competed in the women’s all-around final. There, the veteran gymnast defeated Australia’s 24-year-old Breanna Scott and her Canadian teammate, 16-year-old Lia-Monica Fontaine, to capture the gold medal with a score of 53.050. Scott finished second with 52.900 points, while Fontaine claimed bronze with 52.800 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

With it, Ellie became the first female gymnast to win two Commonwealth Games all-around titles after previously claiming the crown in 2018. But her success at Glasgow 2026 did not end there.

On July 25, Black also helped Team Canada secure silver in the women’s artistic gymnastics team final. Canada finished behind gold medallists Australia with a score of 157.300, with Black competing alongside Gabrielle Black, Lia-Monica Fontaine, Lia Redick, and Alyssa Guerrier-Calixte.

ADVERTISEMENT

She later added another silver medal in the uneven bars final, completing a three-medal haul at the Games. Australia’s Kate McDonald won gold with a score of 14.333, while Black finished second with 13.900. Wales’ Emily Roper took bronze.

For Black, the achievement represented much more than another medal. In gymnastics, where many athletes retire in their early 20s because of the physical demands of the sport, continuing to compete and win at 30 is a rare achievement. Her journey has become a message for future generations. Inside Gymnastics Magazine also highlighted her story on Instagram, sharing Black’s belief that athletes can continue breaking barriers and inspiring others:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re changing the narrative of women in sport and in gymnastics, and hopefully inspiring the coming generation to see that there’s no age cap.” And Black is not done yet. The Canadian star still wants to continue competing and has her sights set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which would be her fifth Olympic Games. If she reaches that stage, she will be 32 years old, further challenging the traditional timeline of a gymnastics career.

We’ve got a few steps we have to do before we get to L.A., so just working on strengthening our team, getting that qualification secured in a couple of years from now and then trying to see if we can push to be on that podium,” Black said. However, Ellie Black’s journey to the top has never been easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three painful setbacks that could have ended Ellie Black’s career

Black’s first Olympic appearance came at the 2012 London Olympics when she was just 16 years old. She had already made history by helping Canada reach the women’s team final for the first time since 1984 and earned a place in the vault final. During her first vault attempt, Black suffered a dangerous landing and injured her left ankle.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was unable to land the vault safely, and so it received a score of 0.000. Although she prepared for a second attempt, the injury forced her to withdraw from the event. The setback put a temporary hold on her 2012 campaign as she worked on recovery. Black’s next big hurdle came at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart years later.

She injured her ankle on her vault during the women’s all-around final. The timing could not have been worse, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics less than a year away. Black needed to regain her fitness and strength and build back up to Olympic form. However, she did not give up and went back to the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black had another disappointing run in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. She sustained another ankle injury at the end of the training and had to miss the all-around finals of the women’s competition. After years of preparation, it was a terrible moment, but Black refused to leave Tokyo without making her mark. She made a recovery in time to race in the balance beam final, where she finished fourth, earning Canada’s best-ever Olympic result in the event.

Those moments could have ended many careers, but Black continued pushing forward to reach where she is today.