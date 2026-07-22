13 Year Wait for National Gymnast Pushes Fans to Demand US Gymnastics to Overlook Rules

After 13 years away from elite gymnastics, Katelyn Ohashi was finally set to make her comeback at the 2026 U.S. Classic. But from the moment she arrived in Hartford, the event seemed cursed. Her checked luggage was lost after arrival. Although it eventually arrived, Ohashi’s comeback still fell short as she missed the qualifying mark by 0.400 points. Now, with her place at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in doubt, fans are calling for her to be added to the competition.

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On July 20, USA Gymnastics released the field of athletes who earned qualification spots for the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The senior women’s field featured 21 athletes, including Olympic champions and rising stars.

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The qualified gymnasts were Isabella Anzola, Skye Blakely, Charleigh Bullock, Dulcy Caylor, Lavi Crain, Ally Dmelio, Tatum Drusch, Jade Carey, Reese Esponda, Addy Fulcher, Jayla Hang, Greta Krob, Zoey Molomo, Caroline Moreau, Claire Pease, Lila Richardson, Hezly Rivera, Alessia Rosa, Simone Rose, Izzy Stassi and Leanne Wong.

However, the list does not guarantee that every athlete will compete, as final registration is still pending. But seeing Ohashi missing from the field has sparked a strong reaction from fans who want the comeback star to receive another opportunity. One supporter wrote, “We want katelyn ohashi Magnifc ginástic.”

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But that is a bit difficult for her. The 2026 U.S. Classic was the final qualifier for women’s artistic gymnasts hoping to reach the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. For Ohashi, if qualified, it would have given her another chance to compete against the nation’s best and continue building momentum toward her goal of reaching the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. However, she was unable to secure the required score.

At the 2026 U.S. Classic in Hartford, Connecticut, Ohashi entered only two events: balance beam and floor exercise. On balance beam, Ohashi scored 13.200 after hitting her routine, including difficult acrobatic elements and her dismount. On floor exercise, she earned another 13.200. Her combined two-event total was 26.400. To have automatic qualification for the 2026 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, she had to score a total of 26.800 and was just 0.400 shy of the required mark.

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Although she didn’t make the cut, her return at age 29, after years away, garnered a tremendous response from the fan base as they realized she was still able to compete at the highest level.

Fans refuse to give up on Katelyn Ohashi’s comeback dream

“Is there anyway @usagym that @katelyn_ohashi can petition to compete? After not competing elite in decades & to come out & do what she did… that is muscle memory & pure talent!!!” One fan added. Another added, “Petition for Ohashi as a wildcard!”

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Before stepping away from elite gymnastics, Ohashi was once viewed as one of the biggest future stars in the sport. Many fans believed she could have been an Olympic contender after seeing the talent she displayed at a young age. Ohashi made her national debut as a junior in 2009, became the 2011 junior national champion, and earned a spot on the USA Gymnastics Junior National Team four times. In 2013, she defeated Simone Biles at the American Cup to win the all-around title.

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However, injuries and the challenges surrounding elite gymnastics changed the direction of her career. Instead of continuing toward the Olympics, Ohashi stepped away from elite competition and began a new chapter at UCLA, where she rediscovered her enjoyment of the sport. At UCLA, Ohashi went on to become one of the most popular gymnasts in NCAA history. She won an NCAA title, was a 10-time All-American, and claimed several Pac-12 championships, as well as recorded 11 perfect 10s.

And now, as she was not able to qualify for the Championship, that made one more fan say, “How come Leanne Wong go to the USA championship but Katelyn Ohashi beat Leanne last week! That’s not fair”

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However, the situation was not simply decided by one event score. Wong competed only on balance beam at the U.S. Classic because of a recent wrist injury and scored 11.900. Ohashi competed on both balance beam and floor exercise. When comparing only balance beam, Ohashi did score higher than Wong, with a 13.200 compared to Wong’s 11.900. But their qualification situations were different.

Wong had already secured her place at the championships after meeting the qualification requirements through her previous elite achievements, including being part of the 2025 World Championships team. Ohashi, meanwhile, had to earn her spot at the U.S. Classic, which she missed. That miss made fans even more eager to see her receive another opportunity. One supporter asked, “Can Katelyn petition? I didn’t realize she missed it by 0.4.”

Although Ohashi does not have an automatic place at the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, her chances are not completely closed. With the final field depending on athlete registration, she could only enter if a spot becomes available or if USA Gymnastics decides to give her an opportunity through its selection process.