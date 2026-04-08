21 Year Old Gymnast Who Retired Over Mental Health Makes Major NCAA Announcement

Only about half of NCAA gymnasts with season-ending injuries stage a comeback, but that number has skyrocketed since the 2020s began. From LSU’s Courtney Blackson to Missouri’s Helen Hu and elite star Max Whitlock, a wave of dramatic retirements has sparked resurgent returns. It’s an uptick in gymnasts announcing their retirements only to return, and one 21-year-old former Georgia gymnast is doing the same.

Nearly three years later, Ariel Posen has announced that she is back and set to enter the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the new season, and she has reportedly one year of eligibility remaining.

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“My story isn’t over yet,” Posen wrote on her Instagram page. “I’ve officially entered the TRANSFER PORTAL to use my remaining eligibility. Stepping away from gymnastics was one of the most difficult decisions I ever made. But through it all, the passion never left… and neither did the goals.

“When I made the decision to retire from gymnastics, I wrote a letter to my younger self. I told her how proud I was, highlighted everything she had accomplished, and that it was okay to let go. At the time, I truly believed that chapter of my life was over.

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“But I’ve realized something since then… this story isn’t over.”

Posen, unfortunately, had to medically retire in August 2023 despite thriving that season for the University of Georgia gymnastics team. However, she managed only one season, retiring as a freshman after winning numerous titles. That includes becoming a 10-time State Champion, an 8-time Regional Champion, and a Junior Olympics National Level 10 Floor Champion.

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The now 21-year-old also competed at the 2019 US Championships, where she finished 22nd overall but seventh on the beam, marking an impressive return from her first major event. However, recurring knee issues and an ACL revision, combined with another procedure to straighten her leg, forced the problem.

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Because it meant that Ariel Posen would retire for the sake of physical health, but especially her mental health. The situation has now changed, as the 21-year-old revealed she is set to return stronger and fitter.

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“Stepping away gave me a perspective I didn’t have before,” Posen added. “It reminded me why I started, what I love about this sport, and who I am at my core. I’m a happier and healthier version of me and in a completely different place now. I’m ready.

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“This time, I’m doing it for me. For the love of the sport, for the challenge, and for everything I know I’m still capable of. And for that younger version of me who never stopped believing.”

And in many ways, Ariel Posen’s journey reflects a broader shift taking place across the sport. One where stepping away is no longer the end, but part of the path back.

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Ariel Posen becomes the latest in a long line of gymnasts making comebacks

Posen’s return stands out, but it is far from an isolated case in today’s gymnastics landscape, with several athletes following similar paths in recent years. From elite stars to NCAA standouts, the trend of stepping away and returning has steadily reshaped how longevity in the sport is viewed. LSU’s Courtney Blackson is on that list as she graduated from Boise State, believing her career was over.

However, inspired by a renewed love for the sport, she returned in 2026 to join LSU and compete at the NCAA level again. But while Blackson’s return isn’t quite like Ariel Posen’s, Helen Hu’s comeback is eerily similar. While Posen retired as a freshman, Hu did so in her senior year because of chronic back pain after years of gymnastics and injuries.

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She completely stepped away from the sport, even working in a hostel and wasn’t expecting to ever compete again. But when Hu realised she had one year of eligibility left, she made her comeback and returned to Missouri’s beam lineups in 2024–25, winning the NCAA championship in 2025. And while there are more examples at the NCAA level, the Olympic level has its fair share.

Prime among them is Max Whitlock, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who retired after the 2024 Paris Olympics. But not completely satisfied, the 33-year-old announced his return in late 2025 with the aim of competing at the 2028 LA Olympics as a 35-year-old. Chellsie Memmel did something similar, although a baby and not injuries meant that she retired in the early 2010s.

However, she made her comeback nearly eight years later to compete in the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, while her comeback was inspiring, the then 32-year-old didn’t make the final four-person team for Team USA and retired once again.

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Now, with one more shot at the NCAA level, Ariel Posen has put herself back in a position few expected just a year ago. What she does next remains to be seen, but this time, it’s on her terms.