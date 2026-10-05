Two Unexpected ‘Bodyguards’ Make Simone Biles’ Viral Handshake With Jonathan Owens Possible at NFL London Game

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ pregame handshake was never meant to become a viral moment. But on August 29, before the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason game against the Detroit Lions, their sweet interaction won over fans. Biles was walking away after kissing Owens when he called her back, realizing they had missed their usual handshake. The couple then shook their pinkies before sharing another kiss. Weeks later, they brought the tradition back before the Colts’ NFL London game against the Washington Commanders, where the handshake and kiss were made possible by two “bodyguards” taking their new job very seriously.

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Before the game started on October 4, Nausicaa Dell’Orto, an Italian-American flag football pioneer, shared an Instagram video of herself walking behind Biles alongside Kodie Fuller, an Australian international flag football player. The two followed Biles as she made her way through Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with real security also nearby.

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Fuller, who was behind Biles, jokingly asked, “Who are we about to be security for?” Dell’Orto quickly replied, “Simone Biles.” She further added, “I will protect her with my life,” as the two continued the joke while following the Olympic champion. The playful moment continued as they repeated, “We got her,” while walking behind Biles as if they were protecting her. The joke did not stop there.

While Biles was speaking to the media, Dell’Orto could be seen fanning her with paper. Biles appeared to notice her and smiled back. Dell’Orto captioned the post, “New job title: @simonebiles’ bodyguards 😂🫡” before making it clear that the real security team was definitely present. She added, “The most humble and fearless queen 👑 Such a fun day!”

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After her fun moment with her unofficial security team, Biles headed down to the field in a custom Colts-inspired outfit made to support her husband. She wore a white jacket with matching pants featuring Owens’ No. 38, while “Owens” was printed across the back. She completed the look with white heeled boots and diamond jewelry, including a J-shaped necklace. Biles also stopped on the field to pose for a few photos before settling into her usual game-day routine.

After all the fun moments, Biles’ London trip ended on a high note. Owens and the Colts went on to beat the Commanders 30-13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While Simone Biles was spotted cheering for Jonathan Owens in that game, fans may not get to see her at many more Colts games this season.

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Simone Biles makes major decision to miss most Jonathan Owens Colts games

Before October 4, Biles had already attended four Colts games this season. She was at the August 22 preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Then returned for the August 29 matchup with the Detroit Lions, where she and Owens debuted their now-viral pinky handshake. She was also there for the regular-season games against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13 and the Houston Texans on September 27.

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The only Colts game she missed before London was their September 20 road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Biles stayed home in Houston and watched the game from there. Speaking to Us Weekly, Biles made her plans clear: “I will not be traveling to away games this year.”

The decision came after Biles spent the entire 2025 season attending every game for Owens. While she wanted to be there for her husband, she admitted that the schedule was “really hard.”

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Even so, Biles said she wanted to make that commitment because Owens also makes an effort to support her. After experiencing a full season on the road with him, she decided to use those weekends differently in 2026. “Baby, I’m going to stay at home this year so I can still work those [road] weekends.” Biles also pointed out that going to games means taking care of more than just herself. When family and friends attend to watch Owens, she handles the scheduling and keeps them entertained while he focuses on recovery, practice and rest.

That made her decision to travel to London a notable exception. The Colts’ October 4 game against the Washington Commanders was an away game, yet Biles still showed up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to cheer for Owens.