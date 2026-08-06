US Gymnast’s Chances to Return to Change World Silver Medal Looking Slim After Knee Injury

Back in 2025, Leanne Wong had to settle for silver after finishing behind Angelina Melnikova for the national all-around title at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. Nearly a year later, she returned to elite competition at last month’s U.S. Classic, determined to put herself back in contention for the gold. But fate dealt her a harsher hand this time. Two days before the 2026 Xfinity Championships, Wong had to withdraw from the competition with a knee injury.

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The 22-year-old announced on Instagram on August 5, “This isn’t how I wanted this week to go, but I trust that God’s plan is greater than my own. I’m grateful for a strong week of training leading up to this competition. Unfortunately, I hyperextended my knee during yesterday’s podium training and will need to rest and recover,” Wong wrote.

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She thanked fans for their support and added that she was looking forward to what comes next while trusting the recovery process. Interestingly, the injury was another setback after Wong had already fought her way back into elite competition. After focusing on NCAA gymnastics, academics, and other commitments, she returned to the elite stage at the 2026 U.S. Classic last month.

However, her comeback at the U.S. Classic was also affected by injury. Wong competed only on balance beam after suffering a minor wrist injury during training earlier that week. She skipped vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise, while also adjusting her beam routine to avoid putting pressure on her hands. Despite the limitation, Wong completed her routine after a fall on her side aerial to layout step-out series. She finished with a score of 11.900.

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But at the same time, the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships represented a major opportunity for Wong. The event helps determine the 2026-27 U.S. National Team and plays an important role in the pathway toward the World Championships selection process. Although Wong missed nationals, her hopes of making the 2026 World Championships team are not completely over.

If she recovers in time, she will still be eligible to petition for the U.S. women’s World Championships selection process in late September. However, after Leanne Wong pulled out, there are many gymnasts who could benefit from this.

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Leanne Wong’s absence opens door for new title contenders at U.S. Championships

After having a fantastic 2025 season and finishing second in national all-around, Wong was expected to be a strong contender at the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. But now her absence opens the door for other contenders.

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Hezly Rivera could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. The defending U.S. all-around champion is one of the favorites heading into the championships as she beat Wong for the 2025 national crown with 112.000 to Wong’s 111.200.

Skye Blakely is another gymnast who could benefit from Wong’s absence. The World team medalist is returning from an Achilles injury that forced her to miss the 2024 Olympics. Blakely has already shown she remains a serious contender, winning the 2025 U.S. uneven bars title and earning silver on balance beam.

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Charleigh Bullock could also use Wong’s withdrawal as an opportunity to make a bigger statement. The rising senior has already made a splash as one of the young gymnasts to watch in 2026, securing silver in all-around and uneven bars at Winter Cup and a silver medal in the Pan Am Championships as a part of the United States team.

Jade Carey, too, has a chance to make a splash in the championships. The Olympic and World medalist returns home to compete in her first U.S. Championships since 2024. Carey is a 2020 Olympic floor exercise champion, a 2024 Olympic team gold medalist and a 2024 vault bronze medalist.

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Wong’s exit may leave more space for other World Champions like Carey and other veterans to strengthen their cases ahead of the World Championships selection process.