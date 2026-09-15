US Olympic Gymnastics Alternate Shares Braces and Crutches Update Two Weeks Before World Team Camp

Leanne Wong’s hopes of returning to the U.S. World Championships team appeared to take a painful turn on August 4. The U.S. Olympic alternate hyperextended her knee during podium training at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Phoenix, forcing her to withdraw from the competition the following day. Missing Nationals could have ended her World team dream, but Wong found another way to keep the door open. Now, just over two weeks before the World Team Selection Camp, a new update has offered a closer look at where she stands.

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On September 14, @planetofgym shared a photo of Wong on X alongside a young girl, with both appearing on crutches. Wong’s left leg appeared to be injured, with a large black orthopedic brace covering the area from her upper thigh down past her knee and toward her lower leg. Several straps could also be seen holding the brace in place.

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The timing could hardly be more important! The 2026 U.S. Women’s World Team Selection Camp is scheduled for September 30 and October 1, meaning Wong has only a short window to continue her recovery before the gymnasts hoping to make the World team are put to the test. But if the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships were part of the qualifying process, how can Wong still compete for a spot?

That is where the petition process came into play. After withdrawing from Nationals, Wong petitioned for consideration at the World Team Selection Camp. Her petition was accepted, giving her a place at the camp despite missing the national championships. Even on August 25, the 15-athlete roster for the selection camp was announced, with Wong included after petitioning to attend.

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For Wong, that opportunity means even more after a difficult summer. Before the knee injury, she had already been dealing with a wrist problem that began during training in the week leading up to the U.S. Classic on July 18. The injury limited her to balance beam at the meet, where she wore a wrist brace and modified her routine to avoid putting weight through her hands.

After everything she has faced this summer, simply getting another chance to compete for that world spot could mean a lot to her. And Wong certainly has the résumé to make a case. She has won five World medals, including two team golds, and is the reigning World all-around silver medalist. Now, with a place at the selection camp secured, she has another opportunity to show that she can still be part of the U.S. team. But making the team again, however, will not be easy.

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Leanne Wong faces a crowded field of World team contenders

The most serious competition is already emerging for Wong, and several of her most formidable rivals are hoping to earn a spot on the U.S. World Championships roster as well. Hezly Rivera will be one of the top names that Wong will have to face. The gold medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games took home the 2026 U.S. all-around trophy for the second consecutive year by combining for 111.950 over the two days. Additionally, she won the beam competition.

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Skye Blakely is another major contender. The 2024 Olympic team gold medalist shared the first-night lead at Nationals with Claire Pease at 55.600. Jade Carey brings a different kind of strength to the selection battle. The two-time Olympic gold medalist finished fifth in the all-around at Nationals and won the vault title.

Reese Esponda is another gymnast Wong will need to keep an eye on. She won the 2026 U.S. Classic all-around title, beating Carey, before finishing fourth all-around at Nationals and winning the floor title. Claire Pease also has a strong case. She shared the first-night all-around lead with Blakely at Nationals and went on to win the uneven bars title.

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Then there is Dulcy Caylor, who has already proved that she can make an impact at a selection camp. She finished sixth all-around at Nationals and is part of the 15-athlete selection-camp field after winning the 2025 World team selection camp all-around.