US Olympic Legend Brutally Trolled Online Over Return to Gymnastics in New Role

Laurie Hernandez once won praise for her gymnastics performances on the biggest stage when she helped Team USA secure Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games. Nearly a decade later, the former Olympic champion is back on the gymnastics stage, but this time, she is facing scrutiny for a different reason. Hernandez has built a career as an NBC gymnastics analyst since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, yet her commentary at the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam has drawn criticism from viewers who questioned her analysis and predictions during the competition.

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The backlash became clear as fans shared their frustrations with her commentary online. “Laurie is a terrible commentator. She’s constantly distracted, doesn’t finish her sentences, interrupts, is overly positive, and spouts constant nonsense,” the fan wrote, criticizing not only her delivery but also the way she discussed the gymnasts’ performances.

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Hernandez was part of NBC’s women’s gymnastics coverage at the World Championships, which took place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, from October 17 to 25. She worked alongside fellow analyst Samantha Peszek, with John Roethlisberger providing commentary and Britney Eurton reporting from the event. Although Hernandez’s experience as an Olympic gymnast gives her firsthand knowledge of the sport, some viewers felt that her explanations and assessments during the competition did not always meet their expectations.

Another fan expressed similar disappointment. “I truly cannot stand the commentary honestly. I feel bad because I don’t dislike Laurie and Sam in any way, I just think they aren’t great at commentating. Sometimes I wonder if Laurie and I are watching the same routine,” the viewer commented.

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One moment that drew particular attention involved Algerian gymnast Kaylia Nemour during the women’s all-around final on October 23. Nemour’s competition got off to a difficult start when she received 12.366 points on vault after performing a layout instead of her intended double-twisting Yurchenko. The mistake left her with ground to make up against her competitors, but she still had three apparatus remaining and an opportunity to improve her position.

Hernandez reportedly suggested that the costly vault mistake had put Nemour out of medal contention, prompting criticism from viewers who felt it was too early to dismiss her chances. In an all-around final, a poor result on one apparatus can make a medal harder to secure, but the remaining routines can still change the standings. According to viewers discussing the broadcast online, Hernandez later expressed confidence that Nemour would win a medal, although she was unsure which color it would be.

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Some viewers questioned the certainty of such predictions, with one fan commenting, “I don’t think we can say “I think it’s gold” when the highest scoring athlete hasn’t gone yet.” Nemour ultimately finished fourth in the all-around final with 54.998 points, narrowly missing the podium by just 0.034 points. China’s Ke Qinqin claimed bronze with 55.032 points, leaving Nemour only a fraction behind.

The close finish fueled further debate online, with some viewers questioning whether Hernandez had been too quick to assess Kaylia Nemour’s medal chances. However, the criticism was not limited to her predictions.

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Laurie Hernandez faces fresh backlash as fans question her gymnastics commentary

“I love Laurie. I loved her gymnastics. She has a great personality. She killed it on and off Broadway. Her social media is fab. She is not knowledgeable enough on broadcasting to be in this commentator position, no matter how well spoken she is. It’s painful,” a fan commented.

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The reaction highlights the distinction between excelling as an athlete and succeeding as a commentator. Hernandez earned her place in gymnastics history at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, where she competed at just 16 as part of the US women’s team known as the Final Five. Alongside Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian and Gabby Douglas, she helped the team win Olympic gold. She also claimed individual silver on the balance beam, finishing behind the Netherlands’ Sanne Wevers.

Hernandez had spent four years on the US national team and won team gold at the 2016 Pacific Rim Championships. Her expressive floor routines, energetic personality and strong balance beam performance made her a standout during the Rio Games. Those achievements gave her firsthand knowledge of the sport, but some viewers now question whether that experience is translating into effective television commentary.

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Since retiring from elite competition, Hernandez has developed a career across broadcasting and entertainment. She worked as an NBC gymnastics analyst at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics before returning to the role for the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam. Away from sports, she made her Broadway debut in & Juliet as Charmion in March 2026 and later played Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in the Off-Broadway revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which concluded its announced run on October 11.

Her accomplishments extend beyond the stage. Hernandez won Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars in 2016 with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, wrote two bestselling books, and became a UNICEF USA ambassador in 2023. She has also built a substantial online audience, with around 1.3 million followers on Instagram, where she shares moments from her professional and personal life. Still, popularity and a decorated gymnastics career do not guarantee universal approval behind the microphone.

One viewer expressed that frustration bluntly, writing, “nbc needs to just give Laurie the login to their tiktok and give the mic back to someone who knows what they’re talking about.” The comment explained a broader complaint among some fans that Hernandez’s on-air style and analysis do not always meet their expectations.

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This is not the first time Hernandez has faced backlash over her commentary. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, some viewers questioned her remarks during the women’s team final, particularly her comments about a possible “domino effect” after Jordan Chiles fell from the balance beam. Critics accused her of being overly negative toward Sunisa Lee, while other viewers defended her analysis.

Hernandez later addressed the online backlash. On July 30, 2024, she posted on X, acknowledging that, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion (obviously), but if the opinion related to me and is unkind, please don’t tag me in it (contrary to popular belief, I do see it),” she wrote. As criticism resurfaces at the 2026 World Championships, Hernandez faces renewed questions about her future as a gymnastics commentator.