Stephen Nedoroscik has given fans something unexpected to talk about this Thanksgiving. The Olympic gymnast recently caught attention after sharing an affectionate photo booth moment with a new woman on Instagram. The reveal comes nearly 10 months after his split from longtime girlfriend Tess McCracken, with fans now eager to learn more about the woman who has entered his life.

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The 28-year-old went Instagram official with Annalise Schnier on Thanksgiving, November 26. Annalise first shared a photo booth strip on her Instagram Story and tagged the gymnast, who subsequently reposted the pictures to his own account. One of the snaps showed Stephen planting a kiss on Annalise’s cheek as she smiled for the camera.

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The pictures quickly caught attention, particularly because Stephen had kept his personal life relatively quiet since his previous relationship ended.

Although the gymnast has yet to share many details about his new romance, his Instagram activity suggests that the two had been interacting for some time. On November 17, Stephen commented “WOAH” alongside a fire emoji on one of Annalise’s Instagram posts. She responded with a kissy-face emoji with a heart.

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So, who is Annalise Schnier? According to her Instagram bio, she is an electrical engineering student at the University of Arkansas. However, neither Stephen nor Annalise has disclosed when they started dating or how their relationship began.

The Thanksgiving reveal comes nearly 10 months after Stephen and fellow gymnast Tess McCracken ended their relationship. The former couple had been together for almost a decade after meeting at Penn State in 2016, when they were 17 and 18 years old.

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Tess confirmed their separation in an April 4 TikTok video, revealing that they had actually gone their separate ways at the beginning of January 2026. She also explained that the decision did not involve cheating, a major argument, or any dramatic fallout.

“There was no drama,” Tess said. “It was really just time, and that sucks a lot. There’s really no other way to put it.”

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She further explained that growing older had changed their priorities and perspectives. Despite the separation, Tess made it clear that there was no bad blood between them and that she continued to wish Stephen success in his career.

“There’s no bad blood,” she added. “I want to see him succeed in everything, but the way that support is coming has to be different now.”

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Stephen Nedoroscik’s Ex Tess McCracken Once Stood by Him Through His Biggest Career Moments

Tess was part of Stephen’s journey through some of the biggest moments of his gymnastics career. Their relationship began during their time at Penn State, where both were involved in the university’s gymnastics programs. Over the years, she remained a familiar presence as Stephen worked towards establishing himself on the international stage.

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One of their most memorable chapters came at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Stephen became one of Team USA’s most talked-about athletes after his pommel horse performances captured widespread attention. His contribution helped the American men’s gymnastics team secure its first Olympic team medal in 16 years, as the squad claimed bronze. He also earned an individual bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

Tess was there to support him during the Olympic campaign, which brought him considerable recognition beyond the gymnastics community.

Stephen later took his popularity to television with his appearance on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars in 2024. Paired with professional dancer Rylee Arnold, he finished fourth in the competition. Tess continued to support him during that journey, too, even attending public events with him.

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Their nearly decade-long relationship eventually came to an end in January 2026. However, Tess’s comments following the breakup made it clear that their separation did not erase the respect and support they had for each other.

Now, Stephen appears to be entering a new chapter with Annalise. Although the gymnast has not shared further details about their relationship, his Thanksgiving photo booth reveal has already given fans plenty to talk about.