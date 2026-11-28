When seven-year-old Skye Blakely watched Gabby Douglas win all-around gold at the 2012 London Olympics, she dreamed of one day achieving the same feat. For years, she worked toward that dream and came closer to making it a reality, only for an elbow injury at the 2021 Olympic Trials to take away her chance to compete in Tokyo. She refused to give up and fought her way back, but just when another Olympic opportunity seemed within reach in 2024, disaster struck again. Days before the Paris Trials, Blakely tore her Achilles tendon, leaving her to face a second Olympic heartbreak. This time, the injury not only ended her Olympic hopes but also left her struggling to trust her own body again.

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“My brain definitely lost confidence in my foot,” Blakely told CNN Sports, describing the mental toll of her Achilles injury. For a gymnast who depends on her legs for jumping, powerful landings, and difficult floor routines, trusting her body again was not easy. Even as her physical recovery progressed, the fear and doubts remained. Her family and friends tried to encourage her, reminding her that she had already overcome a serious injury in 2021. But Blakely found it difficult to take those words positively.

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Instead of feeling reassured by their belief in her, she sometimes found herself asking, “Why me?” The second injury had hit harder because the Paris Olympics had been so close. “I thought I saw low in 2021, but 2024 was truly different,” she said. “The goal was so close, so for it to happen a second time, that low was so much worse. I kept asking myself, ‘How are we back here again?’”

After missing the Paris Olympics, Blakely moved ahead with another plan she had made before the injury: joining the University of Florida’s gymnastics program. She had committed to the Gators two years earlier, intending to join the team after the Paris Games. What initially felt like another item on her to-do list soon became a turning point in her recovery. At Florida, she had access to physical therapy and athletic training services, but the support she received from her teammates also helped her through the difficult days.

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One teammate, Kayla DiCello, was dealing with the same injury after tearing her Achilles during the 2024 Olympic Trials. Having someone who understood what she was experiencing made the recovery process less lonely. The two gymnasts celebrated even the smallest improvements, from getting out of their walking boots to jumping on one leg and eventually walking without a limp. Those moments gave Blakely something to hold on to when progress felt slow.

But then just 199 days after Blakely’s Achilles injury, she competed for Florida in January 2025. During her freshman season, she performed only on uneven bars, the apparatus that placed the least demands on her injured Achilles. She scored 9.725 in her first competition back and later earned a 9.925 in the NCAA regional final. Rather than rushing her return to the other events, Blakely spent the following summer gradually rebuilding her strength and confidence. She added balance beam and floor exercise to her college routines at the start of the 2026 season and returned to all-around competition in February.

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However, getting back into competition did not mean all her doubts had disappeared. When Blakely headed to the US Championships in August 2026, she felt she was moving in the right direction. She finished tied for the lead after the first day, but a difficult second day dropped her to seventh place overall. She understood that she was still relatively new to international all-around competition, but the result brought back the doubts she had battled since her first injury. She began questioning whether her best would ever be good enough.

Not long after the championships, while visiting Los Angeles for an event, Blakely found herself alone in her hotel room with her thoughts. Rather than allowing the disappointing result to hold her back, she picked up a pen and wrote out a detailed week-by-week training plan. The schedule itself was not unusual, but making that decision gave her a sense of control over what came next.

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“It was telling myself there is no other option,” Blakely said. “This is your plan. This is what you’re going to work for. Shake off the defeat and lack of motivation just because you’re frustrated or you feel bummed and dig deep and go be Skye Blakely.” That renewed mindset helped Blakely reach the biggest individual achievement of her career.

Skye Blakely finally gets her moment of glory

At the 2026 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, on October 23, Skye Blakely entered the women’s all-around final in second place. She opened the competition with a 14.200 on vault, followed by 14.400 on uneven bars and 14.200 on balance beam. Floor exercise was her final event, and as she completed her routine, she raised her right arm while the music faded. The emotions quickly took over. After years of injuries, surgeries, rehabilitation and disappointment, she placed her right hand over her heart as tears filled her eyes. At that moment, she did not yet know whether she had won the world title. But she knew she had completed all four events without another injury, something that meant more to her after everything she had been through.

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Blakely eventually secured the all-around crown with 55.733 points, becoming the ninth American woman to win the World Championship title and the first since Simone Biles in 2023. She also earned her first individual World Championship medal after previously winning team gold with the United States in 2022 and 2023. Looking back, Blakely does not believe she needed to experience those injuries to become a better gymnast. But she recognizes how much they changed her outlook.

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“I don’t want to say I needed it,” she said. “I definitely didn’t, but it shaped me and it changed me.” Now, as she looks toward the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Blakely wants to take risks, stay in the moment, and approach the sport with the same excitement she had as that seven-year-old girl watching Gabby Douglas make history.