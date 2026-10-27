US World Champion Skye Blakely Shares Gruesome Injury Scars Before Performing

Few champions have fought through as much physical wreckage as Skye Blakely to reach the top of the world in gymnastics. Before winning the women’s all-around gold for the USA at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Blakely took to Instagram to show the full extent of the physical devastation she’s suffered on the way to her victory. She posted some very graphic images of the extensive surgical scars across her limbs.

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Rather than present a fairy tale of triumph, the American champion has paired her world title with the very real physical trauma that almost ended her career. The images she shared featured prominent surgical scars on her right leg and her elbow.

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“So many moments I thought I couldn’t keep going. so many days of doubts, tears, heartbreak, and pain. 2 major surgeries, 2 Olympic trials gone, but I never gave in. through it all, God made a way,” Blakely wrote.

“Don’t give up on God because he won’t give up on you. This moment is something I only dreamed of since I was little. thank you to everyone who believed in me, encouraged me, and didn’t let me give up on myself. stay in the fight!🤍” she added.

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By posting the scars in the immediate aftermath of her win she has completely redefined the way the world views elite gymnastics achievements. That’s especially since Skye Blakely’s all around win in Rotterdam was a masterclass in composure over the four events. The 21-year-old started the final with a 14.200 on vault, fully confident in her surgically repaired legs.

She followed that up with her usual 14.400 on the uneven bars and stayed in the lead on the beam with another 14.200. The American finished with a 12.933 on floor and that brought her total to 55.733 to take the gold from Liudmila Roshchina. It closed out a week in which the young gymnast won three medals, and the world all-around title. That was after she became the only woman to qualify for all four events in Rotterdam.

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As if that wasn’t enough, Skye Blakely also became the first gymnast to compete in an NCAA competition and win a world title in the same year. To cap it all off, she also became the fourth American woman to win at least four medals at a single World Championships. She joins elite company alongside Simone Biles, Rebecca Bross and Natasha Liukin. And Blakely did after suffering through some of the worst injuries possible, showing off her scars right next to the gold.

“Throughout the meet, I was telling myself, ‘Do it for the girl in 2021 and the girl in 2024 who couldn’t do everything, just fight for her,'” Blakely told reporters (via ESPN). “That’s what I kept telling myself: ‘I am capable, I am ready’ and I made every version of myself extremely proud.”

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The 21-year-old showed the world she wasn’t just ready; she was more than capable of competing alongside the best. More than anything, Skye Blakely’s scarred body had not just survived elite gymnastics, it had completely outperformed the world’s best.

Navigating the Road from Devastating Setbacks to the Global Stage

Major injury trauma has been a constant threat to Skye Blakely’s career trajectory. A favourite to make the 2021 US Olympic team, the then-teenager was forced out of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials with a freak elbow injury. It turned out to be a ligament rupture that required surgery, and that effectively ended her chances of making the team. Not only that, it also meant the start of a long reconstruction period ahead of her.

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However, she made her comeback and was part of the world championship winning teams in both 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, fate wasn’t on Blakely’s side as she suffered another heartbreak in June 2024, just days before the Paris Olympic Trials. The gymnast tore her right Achilles while warming up on the floor exercise which effectively ended her chances of making the Olympic team again.

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For the unversed, Achilles ruptures are one of the most dangerous injuries for an artistic gymnast. That’s because the tendons bear massive amounts of body weight during landings and takeoffs. The surgery required a significant amount of scarring on her lower leg and a gruelling rehab protocol, which took over a year.

However, Blakely approached recovery systematically. She started with non-weight-bearing exercises and gradually progressed to basic tumbling drills under very strict medical supervision.

“Originally, I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do all-around. I want to be back here,’” she told Olympics.com. “But then, it was really just taking a step back and looking at the big picture, that 2025 is not the main goal of what I want.”

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That helped pave the way for her 2026 World Championship all-around title as Blakely made her comeback last year at the NCAA and elite levels. However, she didn’t restart competing across all four events until 2026, doing so with huge surgical scars down both her arm and her leg.

Now, her subsequent climb back to the top of world gymnastics shows that her scarred body can perform at the highest level of difficulty under the pressure of competition. However, with nearly two years until LA 2028, there’s a long way to go before Skye Blakely qualifies to make the US Olympic team.

Yet despite that, the 21-year-old is making a rather impressive case for herself and doing so after a grueling injury forced comeback.