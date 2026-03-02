USA-Iran Conflicts Derail Gymnastics Team Activities Due to “Unavoidable Disruptions”

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 07: Linoy Ashram of Team Israel competes during the Individual All-Around Final on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Global tensions have begun to ripple through the sports world, unsettling training plans and delaying competitions across continents. From Ghana’s women’s football team to leagues in Qatar, athletes are adjusting to an uncertain calendar. And for Israel’s national gymnastics program, one of its most promising Olympic teams, the wait for clarity could be its biggest test yet.

On Sunday, the Israel Gymnastics Federation shared an update on its athletes as the situation in the country continues to unfold.

“The current security situation in our region has resulted in unavoidable disruptions to our regular training schedule and has created significant uncertainty regarding the national teams’ professional plans, particularly as we are at the outset of the international season,” the statement read.

“At this time, all training activities have been temporarily suspended, pending approval from the relevant authorities to safely resume operations.”

“Naturally, the suspension of training and the closure of airspace are causing considerable stress and concern,” the statement further read.

According to reports, a source told Fox News Digital on Saturday that members of Israel’s national gymnastics team have been relocating for safety as regional tensions continue.

The statement further highlighted, “However, the safety and well-being of our gymnasts and professional staff remain our highest priority. We sincerely hope for safer and calmer days ahead, when we can focus solely on sport.”

The Israel gymnastics team, regarded as one of the country’s leading Olympic programs alongside judo and sailing, recently returned from a strong showing at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Germany, where Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat captured gold in the floor event.

But now, their future activities remain uncertain.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem announced that it would be closed on March 2 due to the current security situation, with no timeline provided for reopening. The closure also affects consular operations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

For now, the team remains focused on returning to training when conditions allow. As of now, there is no indication of when that will take place. Their pause reflects a wider uncertainty felt across the sporting world, as athletes in many countries adjust to changing circumstances.

Not just gymnastics, the whole sports world is in chaos

Among the affected sports, Israeli judo has also been hit because of the conflict. This has long been one of the country’s most successful Olympic programs. But recently, the Israeli national judo team had to withdraw from the Tashkent Grand Slam in Uzbekistan, leaving immediately after a directive from Israel’s Shin Bet security service.

At the same time, travel chaos has become a major issue for athletes from many countries, not just Israelis. Flights and airspace closures around the region have made travel almost impossible for some teams and players.

Tennis players like Daniil Medvedev, who competed at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, and Holger Rune found themselves stranded in Dubai. Even after finishing their events and rehab sessions, they could not leave because flights were still suspended.

Individual athletes are not the only ones who are affected. Whole teams are being disrupted. The Black Queens, the women’s national football team of Ghana, were stuck in the UAE following their competition because of canceled flights and airspace shutdown.

The problem stretches further! Qatar soccer authorities have delayed all domestic club and national games claiming security reasons, and the Asian Football Confederation has delayed several regional club knockout games this week.

It’s a difficult period for athletes striving to keep their Olympic preparations on track. For now, all they can do is wait for stability to return and hope that soon, their focus can shift back to competition and the pursuit of their dreams.