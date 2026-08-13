“Wait Is Still On”: Jordan Chiles Remains Undecided on 2028 LA Olympics Bid

Jordan Chiles has already collected two Olympic medals: a team silver from Tokyo 2020 and a team gold from Paris 2024. But one achievement still sits at the top of her wish list: an individual Olympic medal. As Chiles once said, “Of course an individual medal is something I continue to strive for.” That has kept the door open to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but according to her recent update, a final decision has yet to be made.

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On August 7, Chiles appeared as a spectator at the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Phoenix. Speaking to NBC Sports about her thoughts on returning to elite gymnastics and competing in LA 2028, Chiles said, “The wait is still on.

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“I definitely am going on a lot of vacation, so stay tuned for that. I think right now my mind is just focusing on me, personally, mentally. The wait is still on.”

Chiles has not competed at the elite level since the Paris Olympics. She did, however, remain active in gymnastics through her NCAA career with UCLA, which she completed earlier this year. Her final college season was another successful chapter in her career.

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Chiles earned 19 perfect 10.0 scores during her NCAA career and, in 2026, won the Big Ten titles in the all-around, balance beam, uneven bars and floor exercise. She also received the 2026 AAI Award, which honors the top senior gymnast in NCAA women’s gymnastics.

Even after stepping away from elite competition, Chiles admitted that she still misses some parts of the sport, especially the competitive atmosphere.

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“As an athlete, we love being very competitive,” she said. “We love being around our friends, seeing what we’ve got within each other. I think just being on the competition floor, for sure.”

The Olympic champion has previously left the door open to a return for LA 2028. In June, she told PEOPLE that LA28 was “always” on her mind and described herself as “fifty-fifty” about making a comeback. But the decision is not simply about whether she can return. Chiles has said she wants to be sure that she has the right reason to do it.

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“If I do this Olympic Games, I want to do it my way, I want to understand my why,” she said. She also knows that a comeback would require a serious commitment. Chiles has given herself a deadline to make the decision because she would need enough time to train and prepare properly if she chooses to pursue another Olympic campaign.

For now, there is no comeback announcement and no retirement decision. While she continues to weigh her future after Paris, three of her Olympic teammates have already made their intentions for LA 2028 clear.

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Jade Carey, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera set their sights on LA 2028

Jade Carey also took time away from elite competition after the Paris Olympics. She initially thought her elite career was over after winning her second Olympic gold medal in Paris. She later changed her mind.

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She announced in April 2026 that she was continuing her gymnastics career, saying: “I still have more to give, and I’m not done yet.”

Carey returned to elite competition at the 2026 American Classic in June, marking her first elite meet since Paris. She’s looking toward LA 2028 as her third and final Olympics.

On July 14, 2026, Suni Lee announced that she is targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She said: “I know what I’m capable of… I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there.”

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Lee had taken roughly two years away from gymnastics after the Paris Olympics. She has now returned to training with her longtime coach Jess Graba in Minnesota.

Hezly Rivera is looking to join them at the LA 28 Olympics. She did not take a season off after the Paris Olympics. She was the only member of the five-woman Olympic team to continue competing immediately after Paris. She won the 2025 U.S. all-around title, then returned in 2026 and successfully defended it, becoming the first woman since Simone Biles to win back-to-back U.S. all-around titles.

Rivera has also made it clear that LA 2028 is already in her thoughts, although she isn’t rushing to make it the focus of her career.